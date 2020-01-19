Senior Air India Pilot, Found Guilty Of Sexual Harassment, Reinstated

Air India has reinstated Captain Sachin Gupta as an teacher. (Representational)

New Delhi:

A senior Air India pilot, who was suspended in Could final 12 months after being accused of sexual harassment by a lady colleague, has been reinstated, senior officers stated.

The airline’s inner complaints committee imposed a “major penalty” on Captain Sachin Gupta, who has now appealed towards the punishment, they stated. “The Internal Complaints Committee of Air India conducted an inquiry and found Captain Sachin Gupta guilty of misconduct,” PS Negi, Air India’s Regional Director informed information company PTI.

“In keeping with service regulations, Captain Sachin Gupta has now appealed to the Chairman and Managing Director against the punishment awarded. The said appeal on merit will be examined and considered by the competent appellate authority in due course of time,” he added.

One other senior Air India official informed PTI that Sachin Gupta has been “reinstated as instructor”.

Air India had suspended Sachin Gupta final 12 months over the sexual harassment allegations, telling him that “pending enquiry, he would not enter Air India premises without written permission”.

The lady, who had been coaching underneath Sachin Gupta in Hyderabad, stated he requested her if she would exit for dinner with him.

“We went to a restaurant at around 8 pm and this is where my ordeal started…. He started with telling me how depressed and unhappy he was in his married life,” the lady stated in her grievance.

“He also asked me how I coped with my husband living away and if I didn’t need to have sex every day. He asked me if I masturbated. At one point I told him I did not want to talk about all this and called a cab,” she added.

“I was left shocked at this behaviour and felt extremely uncomfortable, scared and humiliated,” she stated.

The lady stated she felt “morally obliged” to report this matter to the airline in order that such behaviour shouldn’t be repeated with anybody else sooner or later.