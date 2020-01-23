Senior Bowl Journal: John Elway says Bradley Chubb making “really good” progress from ACL injury

MOBILE, Ala. — Ten issues in regards to the Senior Bowl and NFL:

1. Broncos basic supervisor John Elway had a optimistic replace about exterior linebacker Bradley Chubb, who tore his ACL Sept. 30 in opposition to Jacksonville. “Really good (progress),” Elway mentioned. “He looks great. I (jokingly) asked with about five weeks left in the season if he was ready to go. He should be ready to go for OTAs (in May) or even the offseason program (in April).”

2. In keeping with a supply, former New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Shula arrived on the Broncos’ facility Thursday morning to interview for the opening at quarterbacks coach. Shula, who has school head-coaching (Alabama) and NFL play-calling (Carolina) expertise, labored with new Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur the final two years. Shula could be the solely candidate interviewed.

three. Hiring Shula, the son of Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame coach Don Shula, would make sense due to his familiarity with Shurmur’s system and philosophy, which can assist him in teaching Drew Lock in addition to the instructing up the returning assistants. Shula’s largest NFL success got here with Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

four. This has been a month of modifications amongst wage cap managers/chief negotiators within the NFL, the newest being Broncos director of soccer administration Mike Sullivan, whose contract was not renewed. Eric Schaffer, previously of Washington, is well-respected by groups and brokers, however he might have extra choices if he waits till after the draft.

5. Was the Broncos’ determination on Sullivan stunning lower than two months earlier than free company? “My guess is that they’ll be OK — it’s just a little more work for Elway and his team for the time being,” an agent mentioned. The semi-time crunch would lead one to consider that Elway will rent any individual with a sure stage of expertise.

6. When Minnesota employed Gary Kubiak as an offensive advisor final January, my considering was Kubiak can be helpful in helping first-time coordinator Kevin Stefanski and in addition be on-hand to interchange him if he obtained a head-coaching job. Stefanski was employed by Cleveland after interviewing with the Browns final January and this month. Kubiak was reportedly employed as coordinator by coach Mike Zimmer on Thursday.

7. An fascinating report by NFL Community: As an alternative of 60 interviews lasting 15 minutes with Scouting Mix prospects, groups will now have 45 interviews lasting 18 minutes to accommodate the on-field drills transferring to prime time. Will groups bypass some gamers on the Mix understanding they are going to host as much as 30 of them at their facility? Probably.

eight. South Carolina State offensive deal with Alex Taylor is a big. Throughout Senior Bowl Media Day on Tuesday, I assumed Taylor was standing on a riser doing an interview. He wasn’t. Taylor was listed at 6 toes, eight half of inches (tallest within the recreation) and had an 88-inch wing-span (widest).

9. Senior Bowl government director Jim Nagy on Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert: “He’s a really exciting player because his best football is out front of him. He’s got size (6-foot-6) he’s athletic, he’s got a hose for an arm and he’s got a great mind — I know he’s smarter than me.”

10. Elway on the general receiver class: “There’s a lot of receivers every year. It’s a good class and it’s a deep class.”