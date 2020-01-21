Senior Bowl Journal: Justin Herbert, Javon Kinlaw headline prospects

MOBILE, Ala. – Eleven issues about Senior Bowl Week, which kicked off on Monday:

1. The weigh-ins have been from 7-Eight:45 a.m. CST this morning, adopted by the primary of three days of follow (South 1-2:30 p.m. and North Three-Four:30 p.m.). The principle factor to look at throughout Senior Bowl Week is the practices and particularly one-on-one drills. Cornerbacks accustomed to taking part in zone protection get to work on their press approach. The linemen get to battle in move safety and run-block drills.

2. Senior Bowl government director Jim Nagy answered questions for greater than 30 minutes on Monday evening. Of the 118 gamers invited, he stated he and his scouting workers noticed 115 play in-person. The sport has some momentum after final yr, when 92 of the gamers have been drafted, together with 10 within the first spherical and 40 gamers in rounds 1-Three. The Broncos used second-round picks on quarterback Drew Lock and left guard Dalton Risner, each of whom performed within the Senior Bowl.

Three. “I owe last year’s class,” Nagy stated. “That group of players bought into what we were selling and being competitive and getting guys down here who really love football. … Going into the week, I feel this year’s roster is a little stronger than last year’s. Of the 10 first-round picks last year, I thought 2-3 were going into the week; there are probably 6-7 this year.”

Four. Nagy stated the highest two gamers within the recreation are Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw. He additionally talked about Arizona State receiver Brandon Aiyuk and Houston left deal with Josh Jones as first-round potentialities.

5. Clemson linebacker/security/do-everything Isaiah Simmons, who declared for the draft final weekend, was eligible to play within the Senior Bowl as a result of he graduated as a fourth-year junior. However he and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow turned down the invites. Nagy stated he wasn’t stunned about Burrow’s resolution, however provided him the prospect to spend the week round Cincinnati’s coaches. Burrow elected to remain away.

6. The Broncos must be inspecting offensive linemen, significantly to doubtlessly substitute proper guard Ron Leary (if his contract possibility isn’t picked up) and heart (if Connor McGovern departs in free company). Taking part in Senior Bowl Week practices are Michigan left guard Ben Bredeson (46 profession begins), Washington heart Nick Harris (42 profession begins) and Ohio State left guard Jonah Jackson (three-year starter for Rutgers and Ohio State).

7. The draft is loaded with receivers and groups ought to discover good worth in rounds 2-Three. “Last year, going back and self-scouting and what we did, (receiver) was probably our weakest group in terms of draftable players,” Nagy stated. “I think we had eight wideouts not get drafted. This year, it may be our strongest group.”

Eight. Quartney Davis, who had 99 catches in 32 video games for Texas A&M, declared for the draft, however as a result of he had graduated, can play within the Senior Bowl. “He’s in for a really big week,” Nagy stated. “I think this kid will open up a ton of eyes. … He’s explosive, he has play-making ability and we’re excited to have him down here.”

9. Earlier than assembly with reporters, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was introduced with a particular helmet by Riddell — one half Sooners (OU) and one half Alabama (No. 2). A second helmet will likely be signed by Hurts and auctioned for charity. Hurts had 32 passing touchdowns and 20 speeding touchdowns for the Sooners.

10. Six non-FBS gamers have been on the rosters as of Monday evening: St. John’s (Minn.) left deal with Ben Bartsch, Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) cornerback Kyle Dugger, South Carolina State offensive deal with Alex Taylor, Southern Illinois security Jeremy Chinn, Portland (Ore.) State tight finish/fullback Charlie Taumoepeau and Dayton (Ohio) tight finish Adam Trautman.

11. Bartsch performed Division III soccer, starting his profession as a good finish earlier than transferring to left deal with. He entered faculty at 250 kilos and left at a listed 305. “He got better every week in the tape we watched,” Nagy stated. “He certainly dominated at his level. I felt bad for any kid in D3 that had to line up against Ben Bartsch this year.”