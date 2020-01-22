Senior Bowl Journal: Shelby Harris changes agents ahead of trip to free agency

MOBILE, Ala. – Ten issues from the Senior Bowl on Wednesday:

1. Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris, in line for the primary (and doubtless remaining) large payday of his profession, has switched illustration to Drew Rosenhaus. Final month, cornerback Chris Harris switched from Fred Lyles to Chafie Fields. This received’t complicate the negotiations inasmuch because it’s fascinating.

2. Was there a disconnect between coach Vic Fangio and recently-fired offensive coordinator Wealthy Scangarello? “You’ll have to ask Vic on that,” basic supervisor John Elway stated. “Obviously, our numbers weren’t very good. It got better when Drew (Lock) got in there. It was a combination of a lot of different things. I don’t know if there was a feel there that (things) could go any further.”

three. Elway stated the Broncos’ entrance workplace and training employees will start assembly Feb. 2 to map out their offseason technique. “We’ll evaluate our whole team and go through everything with the coaches and get them to rank their players and we’ll go through team needs,” he stated.

four. The Broncos nonetheless have employees openings: Quarterback and outdoors linebackers. Elway stated Fangio is “going to wait a little bit,” on changing exterior linebackers coach Brandon Staley, who grew to become the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator. Mike Shula, who was Pat Shurmur’s offensive coordinator with the Giants, stays out there to doubtlessly be the quarterbacks coach.

5. Elway stated working again Phillip Lindsay’s current wrist surgical procedure was “just a clean-up,” and Lindsay can be prepared for the offseason program.

6. Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson grew up a Broncos followers in Casper, Wyo., and his favourite participant was cornerback Champ Bailey. Wilson had two provides out of highschool: Weber State and Wyoming. He stayed in-state and completed his profession with 421 tackles and 10 interceptions in 52 video games. He was third-team All-America as a senior.

7. Wilson this week is working at center and weak-side linebackers and has a transparent purpose. “I want to show I can play man-to-man (coverage),” he stated. “It’s not something I did a whole lot of at Wyoming, but I want to showcase that ability.”

eight. Approach again within the day, Tremayne Anchrum prepped at Montbello Excessive and was an all-state soccer and basketball honoree by The Denver Submit. He later performed basketball at USC. Tremayne, Jr., is on the Senior Bowl after a four-year profession for Clemson.

9. Does dad nonetheless convey up his highschool reminiscences? “He’ll never let it go,” Tremayne, Jr., stated with fun. “That’s always going to be a part of him. (Colorado) runs heavy through his veins.” Tremayne, Jr., is from Powder Springs, Ga., and he and his father made a go to to Colorado and acquired a proposal, however opted for Clemson.

10. Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia is a former teammate of Broncos tight finish Noah Fant. “Big and fast,” Ojemudia stated. “In our conditioning drills, the coaches would have him run with us skill (position) guys because he was that fast.”