Senior Home Office civil servant claimed a taxi home on his expenses because it was RAINING 

By Each day Mail Reporter

Printed: 20:04 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:04 EST, 23 January 2020

A senior civil servant claimed a taxi residence at taxpayers’ expense as a result of it was raining when he left the workplace.

Glyn Williams, whose job as a House Workplace mandarin pays £99,000 a 12 months, was reimbursed £9 for the journey on September 26 final 12 months.

‘Labored late and heavy downpour.

Glyn Williams (pictured), whose job as a House Workplace mandarin pays £99,000 a 12 months, was reimbursed £9 for the journey on September 26 final 12 months

‘Took taxi from the station to residence,’ he wrote in his declare, which was amongst these revealed in a batch of official paperwork final night time.

Mr Williams, who’s director normal of the Borders, Immigration and Citizenship Techniques Coverage and Technique Group, relies in Westminster.

He additionally claimed £eight for a taxi residence on July 10 as a result of he ‘left workplace after 10pm’ and recouped one other £three.30 after having to vary from a practice to the Tube on his strategy to work due to a monitor hearth.

Mr Williams, who’s director normal of the Borders, Immigration and Citizenship Techniques Coverage and Technique Group, relies in Westminster. Pictured: House Workplace

The civil servant additionally claimed £four,641 for air and taxi fares throughout a ‘return journey to India for a high-level convention with key companions’.

Mr Williams’ principal obligation is offering ‘efficient coverage recommendation to assist the Authorities’s goal of decreasing internet migration’.

He should additionally ‘assist an efficient asylum system’.