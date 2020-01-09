SensorTower: 2019 was Pokemon GO’s most successful year so far

You continue to see some individuals writing off Pokemon GO however it’s nonetheless extremely profitable and in response to knowledge obtained by Sensor Tower, the augmented actuality title had its greatest 12 months ever final 12 months. The Pokemon cellular title generated an estimated $894 million in gross participant spending. Beforehand one of the best 12 months was its launch 12 months again in 2016 when it grossed $832 million. Right here’s a extra detailed breakdown by the staff at Sensor Tower:

Pokémon GO caught most of its 2019 income in america, the place it picked up $335 million, or 38 % of all consumer spending. Japan ranked No. 2 for income with $286 million, or 32 % of the entire, and Germany was No. three with $54 million, or 6 %.

Google Play accounted for almost all of income, with customers spending $482 million within the sport, or 54 % of the entire. The App Retailer, in the meantime, collected $412 million, sensor tower

