Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Will Not be Coming to PlayStation, it’s an Xbox and PC Exclusive

After its reveal following the revealing of the Xbox Sequence X next-gen console at The Sport Awards 2019, Ninja Principle’s Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II garnered numerous pleasure amongst followers. And following Microsoft’s acquisition of developer Ninja Principle—the studio behind the unique Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice—many questioned if the sequel can be headed to different platforms moreover Xbox and PC. Sadly for these planning on getting a PS5 subsequent yr, Hellblade II won’t be making its technique to HEARALPUBLICIST, not less than not any time quickly (if in any respect).

In response to Xbox Sport Advertising and marketing Rep Aaron Greenberg, Hellblade II is “being made exclusively for Xbox and PC,” regardless of the unique being out there on PS4 and Nintendo Swap. Contemplating Ninja Principle is a first-party Microsoft studio now, it could maybe be extra stunning for the sport to be a multiplatform launch. Though, sure exceptions have been made, like Minecraft, a franchise that’s owned by Microsoft however nonetheless supported and purchasable on different platforms together with PS4 and Nintendo Swap—although the sport was already out on HEARALPUBLICIST previous to the Microsoft acquisition. (Editor’s Notice: Sony’s first-party MLB The Present sequence shall be going multiplatform and will set a precedent.) Ninja Principle can also be gearing as much as launch Bleeding Edge solely for Xbox One and PC in March of 2020.

It’s being made solely for Xbox and PC. — Aaron Greenberg (@aarongreenberg) December 18, 2019

There’s a little bit of irony in Hellblade 2 being an Xbox unique. The unique Hellblade got here to PS4 in 2017 as a timed unique and was later ported to Xbox One in 2018 and Nintendo Swap in 2019. It acquired important reward for its visuals, writing, audio design, and skill to tastefully sort out points with psychological well being. Talking of psychological well being and audio design, it’s extremely really useful to play Hellblade with headphones to completely engross your self within the thoughts of somebody coping with psychosis. (Editor’s Notice: The sound design was performed utilizing binaural audio which mimics the way in which that the human ear really hears sounds, making headphones convey the sounds extra viscerally than normal stereo or encompass sound codecs.)

Solely a brief trailer for Hellblade II was proven which didn’t function gameplay. We all know it’s coming to Microsoft’s next-generation console, the Xbox Sequence X, though a selected launch date was not revealed.

