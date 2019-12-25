Septic Tanks Have Turned ‘Gas Chambers’ for Sanitation Workers: Shiv Sena

Sewer tank (Photograph Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, December 25: The Shiv Sena on Wednesday expressed concern over the dying of sanitation employees in septic tanks and rued that neither the administration nor the society is delicate in the direction of their plight. The Uddhav Thackeray-led occasion, heading the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, famous that regardless of the prevailing “clamour for cleanliness”, its not clear if anybody realises the sense of anger in households of sanitation employees who lose their lives whereas cleansing septic tanks or sewers.

The occasion made the remarks within the editorial of its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ after three sanitation employees died attributable to suffocation after getting trapped in a septic tank they have been cleansing within the premises of a residential high-rise in suburban Govandi on Monday. Mumbai: Three Staff Die Whereas Cleansing Septic Tank in Govandi.

The Sena alleged neither the administration nor the society is delicate in the direction of the truth that cleanliness has change into ‘Yamdoot’ (messenger of dying as per Hinduism) for the “true ambassadors of cleanliness”, the sanitation employees.

The Marathi every day famous not solely in Mumbai, such lethal incidents have occurred in Thane, Kalyan and Nashik in Maharashtra and in different states like Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, too. Stating that septic tanks and manholes on roads have change into “gas chambers” for sanitation employees, the Sena stated, “Everybody, from the federal government to the society, has change into proponents of cleanliness.

“However the identical cleanliness has change into Yamdoot for the sanitation employees who’re the true ambassadors of cleanliness. However neither the administration nor the society is delicate in the direction of (the difficulty of their security).”

Many individuals have misplaced their lives after slipping into open manholes on roads in Mumbai and its surrounding areas in the previous few years. The publication requested whether or not anybody will be capable to fathom the anger and agony of households of sanitation employees who die in such unlucky incidents.

The Sena, which additionally guidelines the Brihanmumbai Municipal Company (BMC), didn’t identify or specify any marketing campaign because it talked about “clamour for cleanliness”. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a nation-wide cleanliness marketing campaign, is likely one of the key initiatives launched by the Modi authorities after it first assumed workplace in 2014.