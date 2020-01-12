Serena Donates WTA Auckland Winners Cheque To Australia Bushfire Victims

An emotional Serena Williams donated her USD 43,000 winner’s cheque from the WTA Auckland Traditional to the Australian bushfire reduction fund on Sunday. It was Serena Williams’ first event victory in three years, however she tempered celebrations by saying her ideas had been with Australians. “I’ve been playing in Australia for over 20 years and it’s been really hard for me to watch all the news and everything that has been happening in Australia with all the fire and… animals and people that have lost their homes,” Serena Williams mentioned.

Along with donating her winner’s cheque, Williams has additionally signed the gown she wore within the first spherical in Auckland and put it up for public sale to boost funds for the Australian attraction.

Serena Williams ended a three-year title drought and raised expectations for the Australian Open on Sunday when she overcame a sluggish begin to beat outsider Jessica Pegula 6-Three, 6-Four on the WTA Auckland Traditional.

The 38-year-old and event high seed, who will try and equal Margaret Court docket’s file of 24 Grand Slam titles in Melbourne this month, slipped 1-Three behind within the first set in opposition to the unseeded Pegula.

However as soon as she discovered her vary there was by no means any doubt concerning the remaining outcome, which Williams greeted by elevating her arms in triumph whereas her husband Alexis Ohanian and two-year-old daughter Olympia seemed on.

It’s Williams’ first title since 2017 — and her first as a mom — since she received the Australian Open whereas pregnant. Her 73 WTA titles now stretch throughout 4 many years, after she received her first in 1999.

Pegula, who has just one title to her credit score, had shocked former world primary Caroline Wozniacki — a detailed good friend of Williams — in a three-set semi-final, successful each sport within the deciding set.

The 25-year-old continued in the identical fearless vein at the beginning of the ultimate, seemingly untroubled by her closely bandaged left thigh as she chased down the whole lot Williams delivered and even broke Williams’ first serve.

Pegula held her personal serve and appeared set to interrupt once more when an emotional Williams, by this stage yelling with each level she received, fought again from 15-40 to carry her second serve on the fifth deuce.

Williams ultimately achieved a break of her personal to degree at Three-Three, discovering the facility and precision that had abandoned her till then.

Together with her confidence boosted, Williams held to like within the subsequent sport, broke Pegula once more after which served to clinch the primary set.

Pegula was down Zero-40 at the beginning of the second set earlier than rallying to carry serve however the pressure of dealing with the participant who has dominated girls’s tennis for twenty years was exhibiting.

Williams broke on Pegula’s subsequent service sport and stayed in entrance till the top of the set to take the title and finish a sequence of 5 defeats in finals since her 2017 win in Melbourne.