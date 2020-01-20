Serena Williams Expertly Shuts Down A Reporter’s Question About Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Exit: ‘You Tried’

It appears like Serena Williams doesn’t need to get wherever close to the media circus surrounding her pal Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry proper now!

As we’ve been reporting, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s decision to step down as senior members of the Royal family sent shockwaves across the world and has everyone from palace sources to estranged family members talking. With buzz-worthy developments about the pair’s exit coming in left and proper, absolutely one among Meg’s closest associates would have one thing to say about all of it, too?

Effectively, no matter how she might really feel, the 38-year-old tennis professional lately made it clear her lips are sealed!

Associated: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit Will Be Reviewed In One 12 months: Supply

The recent matter got here up on Monday on the Australian Open when one reporter requested Williams to touch upon latest developments with the previous Fits star.

In accordance with a secondhand account from The New York Occasions reporter Ben Rothenberg, an keen sports activities journalist reportedly requested:

“Your good friend, Meghan Markle, who attended your last two slams, and Harry, have taken a move, a stance that many people think is extraordinary and historic. What are your feelings about that? Have you spoken to her?”

Serena should have anticipated the query as she was fast to answer:

“Yeah, I have absolutely no comments on anything with that. But good try. You tried. You did good.”

Approach to Grand Slam that query away with the quickness, gurl! Regardless of not eager to entertain the media with a sound chunk about #Megxit, the tennis legend inadvertently gave us one anyway, ha!

#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/KUVAUzcso6 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 20, 2020

We imply, these guys need to do their jobs and ask the burning questions, proper?

By no means-mind the truth that the embellished athlete is pursuing an all-time record-equaling 24th Grand Slam singles title throughout her seventh look on the worldwide competitors — her opinion on Meg and Harry is supposedly the extra urgent problem!

Archie Harrison‘s parents have been dominating headlines lately so we can’t fully knock the curiosity. Heck, we’re following their each transfer, too. Who is aware of if the women have even had the prospect to speak with between Serena’s competitors schedule and all of the shakeups taking place among the many Crown.

Within the meantime, Megan’s estranged father Thomas Markle has received the tea spilling/making ridiculous public feedback half lined.

As we reported, the 75-year-old made his most up-to-date controversial statements as a part of a documentary filmed for the UK’s Channel 5, throughout which he spoke out in regards to the couple’s massive transfer away from the royal fam. Partially, he stated:

“It’s disappointing because she actually got every girl’s dream. Every young girl wanted to become a princess and she got that and now she’s tossing that away, for, it looks like she’s tossing that away for money … I think both of them are turning into lost souls at this point. I don’t know what they’re looking for.”

After which later, he boldly added (under):

“It’s kind of embarrassing to me. When they got married, they took on an obligation and the obligation is to be part of the royals and to represent the royals and it would be foolish for them not to. This is like one of the greatest, long-living institutions ever. They are destroying it. They are cheapening it. They’re making it shabby. They are turning it into a Walmart with a crown of it now. It is something that is ridiculous. They shouldn’t be doing this.”

Sigh. We’re so grateful for the idea of “girl code” and simply the sheer quantity of decency that some have whereas others don’t.