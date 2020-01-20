Serena Williams’ History Chase Begins With Quick Win At Australian Open

Serena Williams blitzed the primary set in 19 minutes as she launched her quest for a 24th Grand Slam title with a quickfire demolition of Anastasia Potapova on the Australian Open on Monday. The 38-year-old American, carrying a lilac costume and matching trainers, and sporting closely adorned fingernails, powered previous the Russian teenager 6-Zero, 6-Three in 58 minutes. The eighth seed performs Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia or Han Na-lae of South Korea in spherical two in an expectant Melbourne, the place she will equal the all-time document of Grand Slam titles.

Williams comes into Melbourne in ominous kind after breaking her three-year title drought with victory in Auckland — her first since turning into a mom to daughter Olympia.

Olympia was there to see her mom win the title final week, however Williams mentioned after easing to victory over the 18-year-old Potapova: “It was really special for me (Olympia) and her — I hope for her.”

However the American legend, talking to an adoring crowd on the 15,000-capacity Rod Laver Area, admitted that Olympia “just cares about Play-Doh”.

“I try to tell her I’m someone, you know,” she joked.

“(But) I am just known about town as Olympia’s mum — I love that.”

Williams threatened to blow away Potapova — who was temperamental at instances — in embarrassingly fast vogue.

However the 90th-ranked Russian, overawed within the first set, fought again and broke Williams’ serve within the second, helped by some sloppiness from the American.

Williams double-faulted to go down a shock 2-1, however there was by no means a touch of an upset because the American broke again earlier than pulling away to a straightforward win.

There’s big stress on Williams as she eyes the 24 Grand Slams received by Australia’s Margaret Court docket.

Since successful the title in Melbourne in 2017 she has misplaced 4 Slam finals, every time failing to even win a set.

Williams, the highest-earning feminine in sport, was pregnant with Olympia when she lifted the Melbourne crown three years in the past.