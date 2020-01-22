Serena Williams Says She Was “Not Even Close” To Coco Gauff’s Level At 15

Serena Williams stated that she was “nowhere near” nearly as good as 15-year-old Coco Gauff when she was that age because the American nice reached the Australian Open third spherical Wednesday regardless of being removed from her finest. The 38-year-old, one wanting Australian Margaret Courtroom’s all-time document of 24 Grand Slam titles, fought off a cussed Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 6-Three. Williams faces China’s 27th seed Wang Qiang subsequent and will meet her fellow American Gauff within the quarter-finals in Melbourne.

The previous world primary and Gauff — touted as a doable long-term successor to Williams on the high of girls’s tennis — spent a few of the low season collectively.

Williams, sporting a pair of koalas painted on her nails in mild of the devastation of Australia’s lethal bushfires, was mightily impressed by what she noticed in “fighter” Gauff.

“She’s just impressive all-round, from her personality to the way she plays,” stated Williams, the top-earning feminine athlete on this planet.

“I believe it is simply all super-impressive.

“I used to be nowhere close to her degree at 15 both on the court docket or off the court docket, not even shut.

“I do know children are rising up totally different these days, so I am unsure. However I used to be nowhere close to as sensible and eloquent as she is.

“It is good to see.”

Gauff turfed Serena’s older sister Venus out within the first spherical in Melbourne, having achieved the identical at Wimbledon final yr.

Venus turns 40 in June, however Serena stated she would be the first to retire out of the 2 sisters.

“Venus will outplay me, for positive, she loves tennis lots,” stated Serena, who’s within the twilight of her profession however has given no trace that she plans to give up any time quickly.

“She works laborious on it, simply will get unfortunate typically health-wise clearly.”

‘A number of errors’

Williams was by no means in deep trouble towards the 70th-ranked Slovenian Zidansek of their second spherical match at Rod Laver Area.

However the 22-year-old Zidansek put up resistance within the second set with Williams twice failing to interrupt when 40-Zero up on her cussed opponent’s serve.

Eighth-seeded Williams described herself as “annoyed” by her failure to bury her opponent and he or she half-heartedly saluted the gang on the finish.

“I used to be making a variety of errors. In all probability probably the most errors I’ve made because the begin of the yr,” stated Williams, whose final Grand Slam triumph arrived on the Australian Open in 2017.

Williams, who has gained the Australian Open seven instances, thrashed third-round opponent Wang 6-1, 6-Zero once they met within the US Open quarter-finals final yr.

Williams dropped simply three video games in her opening win over Russian teenager Anastasia Potapova on Monday in Melbourne.