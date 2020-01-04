Serena Williams, Svetlana Kuznetsova To Resume Rivalry In Auckland

A number of Grand Slam winners Serena Williams and Svetlana Kuznetsova are set to renew their 16-year rivalry after being drawn on Saturday to face one another within the first spherical of subsequent week’s Auckland WTA Traditional. Match high seed Williams, 38, and Kuznetsova, 34, are in a aggressive half of the draw by which the veterans are competing towards the rising stars of tennis, together with American teen sensations Amanda Anisimova and Coco Gauff in addition to 22-year-old Latvian Jelena Ostapenko. Williams leads Kuznetsova 10-Three of their head-to-heads relationship again to 2004 and has received 23 Grand Slams in comparison with two for the Russian.

The final time Williams performed in Auckland, in 2017, she had issues with the wind and was bundled out within the second spherical earlier than occurring to win the Australian Open just a few weeks later.

The 15-year-old Gauff, who hit the headlines along with her first spherical win over Venus Williams at Wimbledon final yr, opens towards World quantity 56 and 2019 Auckland semi-finalist Viktoria Kuzmova, whereas Anisimova has been drawn towards Ukraine’s Kateryna Kozlova.

Ostapenko, the seventh seed, performs Germany’s Laura Siegemund within the first spherical.

On the opposite facet of the draw, fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki, who will probably be taking part in her penultimate match earlier than retiring after the Australian Open, faces unheralded New Zealander Paige Hourigan within the first spherical.

Wozniacki will even workforce up with Serena Williams within the doubles for the primary time.