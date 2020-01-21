Sergio Romero ‘crashed into their car while driving out of control’ 

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

Printed: 08:40 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:42 EST, 21 January 2020

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has been accused of ‘driving uncontrolled’ following a crash which left his £170,000 Lamborghini wedged beneath a roadside barrier.

The Argentinian reserve keeper, 32, was slammed by a relative of a household reported to have been concerned within the crash, which occurred off the A6144, close to the membership’s Carrington coaching floor on Monday morning.

Dave Morton, an ex-England worldwide speedway star, claims Romero was ‘fortunate to not kill’ his daughter and two grandchildren within the collision, the Mirror reported.

‘My daughter Kara and a couple of grandchildren Kendall and Ellis have been harmless victims of a automotive crash involving Sergio Romero the Manchester United goalkeeper who crashed his excessive powered automotive into her automotive driving uncontrolled on the Carrington spur highway this morning,’ Morton mentioned.

‘She was fortunate they weren’t killed.’

He additionally slammed the soccer membership for failing to get in contact to test on the welfare of his daughter and household within the wake of the smash.

‘The papers say no different automotive was concerned, properly there was and she or he now has no automotive and never heard a factor from Manchester United to see how she is or any assist relating to how she is going to get round till the insurance coverage is sorted,’ Morton mentioned.

‘How lengthy earlier than he kills somebody!’ he added.

Particles was strewn throughout the highway as passers-by filmed the wreckage of Romero’s automotive

Romero was driving a white Audi 4×4 after crashing his £170,000 Lamborghini on Monday

Footage emerged yesterday of the United man stood safely to at least one facet of the wreckage together with his Lamborghini wrecked and particles strewn throughout the highway.

It had been a chilly and icy evening throughout Manchester going into Monday morning with temperatures hovering above freezing, with drivers needing to have been significantly cautious on the roads.

A spokesman for the Better Manchester Police mentioned: ‘Police have been referred to as shortly earlier than 10am following a collision on Carrington Spur, Sale between a Lamborghini Gallardo and Vauxhall Astra.

‘There aren’t any experiences of accidents and no arrests have been made.’

The Manchester United goalkeeper escaped unhurt after crashing his automotive on Monday

Manchester United’s Sergio Romero within the FA Cup replay at Outdated Trafford

It’s unclear whether or not the Vauxhall Astra was carrying Mr Morton’s family.

Romero’s spouse posted on Twitter within the aftermath of the incident. She wrote: ‘Thanks for all the time taking care my household,’ alongside a picture of Jesus Christ.

Romero was signed by Manchester United in 2015 and has made 52 appearances for the membership.

MailOnline has contacted Manchester United for remark.