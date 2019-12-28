“Serial Killer” Arrested For Killing 4 Women, Stealing Jewellery

The accused’s spouse who hid stolen jewelry of their home was arrested, police mentioned. (Representational)

Hyderabad:

A suspected serial killer who targetted single ladies coming to toddy retailers carrying jewelry and reportedly did away with 4 of them after his launch from jail in 2018, has been arrested in Mahbubnagar district, the police mentioned.

Y Srinu (42) was arrested on Friday in reference to killing the 4 ladies over the previous one 12 months, they mentioned.

His spouse, who hid the stolen jewelry of their home, was additionally arrested, the police mentioned.

The person, who was earlier arrested in 10 different homicide instances (that are in numerous levels of trial), was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2007 for killing his brother.

On his launch after completion of his sentence in August 2018, he dedicated varied offences and killed the 4 ladies, police mentioned in a press launch.

Srinu, who’s hooked on liquor, targetted single ladies coming to toddy retailers carrying jewelry.

After befriending them on some pretext or the opposite, he allegedly killed them and stole their ornaments, police mentioned. They mentioned their probe into the case referring to a lady’s physique discovered close to a canal right here on December 17 led to the arrest of the couple.

Throughout interrogation, Srinu ”confessed” to having killed three extra ladies over the previous one 12 months utilizing an analogous modus operandi, police mentioned.