‘Serial killer’ son of a murderer is arrested after HUNDREDS of bones are found in his pond

The ‘serial killer’ son of a assassin has been arrested after a whole lot of bones belonging to younger girls have been discovered submerged in his pond.

Rich property inheritor Apichai Ongwisit, 40, is being held by police in Bangkok, Thailand, after the physique of his former girlfriend Warinthorn Chaiyachet, 22, was discovered within the pond six months after she disappeared.

Her decomposing stays have been recognized by a big tattoo on her again.

Police determined to look the pond after receiving a tip off, and have discovered 298 different bones. They imagine there could also be not less than two different victims.

Ongwisit’s father Chalermchai Onkvisit, who’s rich and owns a market within the capital, was jailed in 1983 for butchering a 15-year-old lady.

Footage present that police discovered the physique wrapped in garments, a bedsheet, and a black plastic bag.

The physique had been mounted to the underside of the pond with a big metallic object and dumbbells with chains, the Bangkok Submit reported.

Ongwisit allegedly made his girlfriend, recognized to associates as ‘Kik’, sleep in a metallic casket he was so anxious she would depart him.

Officers have claimed that she was suffocated after which hurled into the pond. Her stays have been discovered on January 9.

They now imagine there could possibly be many extra victims after fishing not less than 298 human bones from the murky waters on Friday January 17.

The household of a lacking 12-year-old who stay close to the property within the Thai capital’s Bang Khae district have mentioned they imagine she could possibly be within the pond.

Authorities are planning to empty the pond for his or her investigation, so as to uncover the complete extent of Ongwisit’s alleged killing spree. He has been dubbed by native media the ‘metallic casket killer’.

Police Colonel Jirakrit Jarunpat, commander of the Ladies’s and Kids’s Welfare Division, mentioned the investigation suggests there are lots of extra victims who have been killed by Ongwisit, who has been remanded in custody whereas investigators think about additional fees.

The police chief mentioned: ‘The investigation has discovered a number of girls who have been concerned the wrongdoer have disappeared. They embrace his associates, girlfriends and prostitutes.

‘Now we have discovered 298 bone items within the pond to date however couldn’t make clear that what number of people these bones have been from.

‘We’re additionally in search of his ex-girlfriend who we imagine may need witnessed or have details about him killing the lacking girls.’

Ongwisit has allegedly admitted killing Ms Chaiyachet at his dwelling in August, experiences the Bangkok Submit. When he opened the metallic case he stored her in, Ongwisit mentioned he discovered that she had died.

Her physique is being transferred to Siriraj Hospital in Thailand together with the opposite stays for forensic examination.

The case started again in July final yr when Ongwisit and his girlfriend, Kik, made a police criticism.

They started trying to find suspects who had allegedly sexually assaulted Kik.

Nevertheless, shortly after the Kik’s criticism, the household reported her lacking. Investigators continued attempting to contact her till an informant of their 50s, mentioned she had been killed.

They then found her physique within the pond and have been urged by those that knew the alleged killer to look by means of the pond for different victims.

His father had been arrested on fees of murdering and dismembering a 15-year-old lady in 1983. He was later shot useless. His mom, accused of masterminding the crime, subsequently fled overseas together with his youthful sister.