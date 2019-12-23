Serial rapist sentenced to 90 years in prison for attacking Littleton woman

A serial rapist will spend the remainder of his life in jail for dragging a girl with a rope from the Platte River Path in Littleton and attempting to sexually assaulting her within the woods in July 2018.

Dewayne Harris Jr., 49, was convicted in September of 1 depend of first-degree kidnapping, tried sexual assault, first-degree assault and illegal sexual contact, based on a information launch from the 18th Judicial District Legal professional’s Workplace. He obtained on Friday an indeterminate sentence of 90 years to life in jail.

It’s the second conviction this yr for Harris for assaulting a girl.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Workplace Johnny Harris Jr., was sentenced to 90 years in jail for kidnapping and assaulting a girl in July 2018 on the Platte River Path in Littleton.

On July 2, he was given a 25-year jail time period for sexually assaulting a girl and trying to assault one other in 2018 in Denver. His 90-year sentence for the Littleton assault will start after his 25-year sentence ends.

The girl who survived the assault requested the choose to impose the utmost sentence. She additionally thanked “her tribe,” which incorporates household, pals and the Good Samaritans who got here to her support.

“What he did to me is not something you move on from or just get over,” she is quoted as saying within the information launch. “But I’m smart and strong — a warrior woman.”

Harris stalked the girl earlier than strangling and dragging her with a rope into the woods. Harris hog-tied and assaulted her, however the freed herself and ran for assist.

She discovered two cyclists who chased Harris down and surrounded the felony till police arrived.

The girl wrote about her expertise in a Fb publish on the time in hopes of inspiring different ladies to keep away from turning into victims. She urged ladies to have a plan to guard themselves and to all the time pay attention to their environment. She additionally thanked the Good Samaritans to who got here to her rescue that day and helped catch Harris.

“This was the worst day of my life, but I knew I had to fight. It simply wasn’t my time to die,” the girl wrote. “I still feel like I got hit by a freight train, but I am lucky to be in good hands today with my family and friends.”