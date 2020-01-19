Serie A: Gattuso Blasts “Embarrassing” Napoli After Fiorentina Defeat

Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso blasted his workforce as “soulless, unwatchable and embarrassing” on Saturday after a Zero-2 dwelling defeat by Fiorentina. The loss left final season’s runners-up with no league win at their San Paolo Stadium since October 19 forward of internet hosting Barcelona within the Champions League in a month’s time. “We must apologise to the fans and the city, it was an embarrassing performance, today we were unwatchable,” mentioned Gattuso. “We have hit rock bottom and we need to understand what we are going towards, we are a soulless team.”

Gattuso mentioned the workforce had agreed to go straight to a coaching retreat earlier than internet hosting Lazio within the Italian Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday and welcoming Juventus to Naples subsequent weekend.

For Napoli, it was a 3rd consecutive defeat and fourth in a row at dwelling in opposition to Fiorentina.

Gattuso changed Carlo Ancelotti final month, however the former AC Milan boss has misplaced 4 of 5 video games since then.

“We have to look at each other, be together, let off steam and look for solutions. What we are doing is not enough,” added Gattuso.

Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic scored in both half to present the Tuscany facet back-to-back wins for the primary time in almost three months.

Chiesa opened the scoring on 26 minutes with Vlahovic curling in a second with quarter of an hour to go.

The southerners are in 13th place, nearer to the relegation zone than the Champions League locations. Fiorentina moved as much as 12th.

‘Nonetheless consider’

Ciro Motionless scored a hat-trick as Lazio thrashed ten-man Sampdoria 5-1 to consolidate third place and hold the strain on leaders Juventus and Inter Milan.

Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio prolonged their membership file profitable streak to 11 league video games as they aim a primary Serie A title since 2000 with Motionless the division’s runaway high scorer with 23 targets.

“If we get to seven, eight, ten games from the end and we are still there, why not try to still believe? But for now the goal remains the Champions League,” insisted Motionless.

“The important thing is to continue like this without getting carried away.”

Motionless is heading in the right direction to overhaul Gonzalo Higuain’s Serie A file of 36 targets scored for Napoli within the 2015-2016 season.

“Only Higuain achieved this so it’s tough,” added Motionless, whose earlier finest was 29 targets within the 2017-2018 marketing campaign.

“But with these teammates, this crowd, this enthusiasm, we can continue to do well, and hopefully I can keep scoring.”

Sampdoria had overwhelmed Brescia 5-1 final trip however had been overrun by the Romans who transfer three factors behind Juventus and one adrift of Inter Milan.

Atalanta and Roma are ten factors behind.

Eight-time reigning champions Juventus host Parma on Sunday with Inter at Lecce.

‘Worst recreation’

Motionless performed a task in Felipe Caicedo’s opener on simply seven minutes on the Stadio Olimpico.

He added two extra in a three-minute first-half spell, the primary from the spot after a Nicola Murru handball, to place Lazio three targets up after 20 minutes.

Angolan defender Bastos tapped in 9 minutes after the break, with Motionless changing a second penalty on 65 minutes.

Sampdoria performed the ultimate quarter of an hour a person down after Julian Chabot was despatched off for bringing down Bobby Adekanye.

Karol Linetty pulled a purpose again for the Genoa facet on 69 minutes, however Claudio Ranieri’s males at the moment are 16th, 5 factors above the relegation zone.

Ranieri lamented “the worst game” since he took over in October.

“Lazio were magnificent,” mentioned the previous Roma boss. “They are having fun and play with heart.”

In Reggio Emilia, Sassuolo eased their relegation fears with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Europa League hopefuls Torino.

The hosts fell behind after Manuel Locatelli became his personal web on 20 minutes.

However Ivory Coast worldwide Jeremie Boga scored a surprising long-range purpose after an hour after which arrange Domenico Berardi for the winner on 73 minutes.

Torino, in eighth, could be overtaken by Hellas Verona and AC Milan, who play on Sunday.