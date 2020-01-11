Serie A: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Scores As AC Milan Get Back To Winning Ways

Zlatan Ibrahimovic marked the primary begin of his return to AC Milan by scoring in a 2-Zero league win over Cagliari on Saturday. The 38-year-old Swede had come on in its place in AC Milan’s goalless draw in opposition to Sampdoria final weekend, days after his return to Italy. Zlatan Ibrahimovic met a cross Theo Hernandez after 64 minutes in Sardinia with a low-first time shot into the far nook. It was his first Milan objective since leaving the membership for Paris Saint-Germain eight years in the past.

Portuguese ahead Leao, 20, had struck the opener simply after the break as Milan obtained their first win in simply over a month.

AC Milan transfer as much as eighth within the Serie A desk, 10 factors off the Champions League berths.

It was a disappointing efficiency for Cagliari because the Sardinians unveiled the brand new jersey to mark the 100th anniversary of the membership this yr.

Cagliari stay sixth after their fourth consecutive defeat.

Ibrahimovic began up entrance alongside Leao, who had described the towering Swede “as a big brother” throughout the week.

Cagliari goalkeeper Robin Olsen denied Ibrahimovic’s stopped header after half an hour with Milan counterpart Gianluigi Donnarumma averted an embarrassing goalkeeping blunder earlier than the break.

With the Italy worldwide off his line, Cagliari’s Uruguayan midfielder Nahitan Nandez hit a lob however Donnarumma raced again to clear.

After the break Leao latched on to a Samuel Castillejo free kick together with his shot taking a deflection over Olsen.

Ibrahimovic sealed victory for his first objective within the Milan jersey since Might 2012, and 57th for the membership.

He headed in a second previous Olsen with eight minutes to go however the objective was disallowed as offside.

Serie A leaders Inter Milan host Atalanta later Saturday trying to preserve forward of champions Juventus who journey to Roma on Sunday.

Lazio, among the many title challengers, three factors behind the leaders in third, host struggling Napoli trying to prolong their profitable league run to 10 video games.