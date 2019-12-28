Servant season 1, episode 7 introduces darkest theory yet

Servant continues to frighten viewers whereas on the similar time not offering audiences with solutions. However have they been telling us greater than we all know?

One other episode of Servant on Apple TV Plus is out and it’s essentially the most horrifying of all. Spoilers forward if in case you have but to observe the newest chapter of this puzzling and mysterious collection.

Episode 7, “Boba,” introduces one other character into the combination, Natalie, Dorothy’s “therapist” and good buddy. Outdoors of the trio, Natalie is the one one who is aware of that Jericho died. She additionally appears to know greater than she would love about how Jericho handed away and Julian and Sean’s actions. Extra theories have surfaced due to the a number of puzzle items spilled over episode 7.

We see Leanne undergo nice lengths to cover Jericho from Natalie. We all know Leanne isn’t essentially the most cautious individual, she has allowed folks into the house earlier than. One idea is that Jericho continues to be a doll. To ensure that folks to see him, Leanne could need to do some type of spell or magic.

By no means thoughts the thriller of whether or not Jericho is really alive once more or not, there’s additionally the truth that we don’t know how he died within the first place. New idea is that Dorothy killed him, both on accident or resulting from a nasty postpartum despair episode. This might imply Julian and Sean lined it up.

It’s not going to be that easy, although. A darkish, darkish idea is out on Reddit. And it’s so darkish and sinister, I’m hoping it isn’t true. Right here it’s in accordance with one Reddit consumer: Dorothy killed and cooked Jericho whereas on a psychotic break. She served him for dinner to an unsuspecting Sean and Julian (perhaps even Natalie?). It’s wild, I do know. However it will clarify a couple of issues:

The concentrate on meat

Sean’s lack of style buds

Meals is featured in each episode (and most of it appears disgusting)

Natalie commenting the way it wasn’t way back that that they had dinner collectively

With how little every episode is revealing, I say it’s time to look between the traces and dig up the clues we’re seemingly being given and simply don’t notice it. What are your theories?

Apple TV Plus premieres new episodes of Servant each Friday.