Servant season 1, episode 9: Was the big reveal disappointing?

Our largest query has lastly been answered within the newest episode of Servant on Apple TV Plus, however was the large reveal underwhelming?

Servant has been hyping up followers for an enormous, stunning reveal. What occurred to Jericho? Theories have been far and wide, a lot of them too darkish to even think about.

Episode 9, “Jericho,” lastly permits viewers to see what occurred to Sean and Dorothy’s child boy, taking viewers again to that tragic day, however is all of it an enormous disappointment? Spoilers forward!

Closing warning! If in case you have but to look at the newest episode of Servant on Apple TV Plus, please notice there are vital spoilers forward.

Episode 9 takes viewers forwards and backwards by means of the current time and Jericho’s previous couple of days alive. Earlier than we talk about how he died, let’s recall the darkest concept round his dying: He was cooked. I do know, who desires to see that?! Nobody. However are you able to blame Reddit and followers of Servant for believing this concept? Myself included? Why else has the sequence closely targeted on meals from the start, and rotting, disgusting meals, at that?

I get the symbolism, he fried within the automotive and his lifeless physique was in the home with Dorothy for 4 days, rotting away, however nonetheless!

One other in style concept is that he died whereas below Sean and Julian’s care, which is why they’re so responsible and keen to guard Dorothy from the reality. Properly, it’s neither of these. Jericho died attributable to Dorothy’s neglect. She by accident forgot him within the automotive throughout a very popular summer time.

This, sadly, occurs method too typically in actual life. Actually, I really feel for Dorothy. One can sympathize with a brand new, overwhelmed mother who’s in determined want of sleep, has most likely not had a superb meal shortly, and is on their own with the newborn whereas Sean is out-of-town for work.

Dorothy introduced the groceries in the home, put them away, and went on about her day, believing Jericho was in his crib napping. It wasn’t till she checked the crib that night time that she discovered it empty. Don’t get me unsuitable, she ought to have been extra cautious. But it surely was an trustworthy mistake.

Now that Leanne is aware of, the creepy nanny is livid and spends the following a number of days being impolite to Dorothy, enjoying imply tips on her that she is aware of will remind Dorothy of Jericho, and even provides Dorothy meals poisoning (I do know she did it!).

It’s unclear what is going to occur subsequent. Will Leanne finally tell us why she is there within the first place? Will Jericho flip to a doll for good? There are nonetheless extra questions now we have and just one episode left this season!

What do you consider the large reveal? Was it underwhelming or are you glad it’s not one thing extra horrific?

Apple TV Plus premieres new episodes of Servant each Friday.