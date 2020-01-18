Servant season 2: Release date and what happens next

With extra questions than solutions, followers are dying to study extra about Servant season 2 on Apple TV Plus! When can we anticipate it and what awaits?

After a bonkers finale, the premiere date for Servant season 2 on Apple TV Plus is all we will take into consideration!

When will the streaming service drop season 2 and what can we anticipate to see? Earlier than we dive into the main points, please contemplate this your one and solely warning that spoilers are forward! Watch the whole first season of Servant earlier than studying additional.

All 10 episodes of Servant at the moment are streaming on Apple TV Plus. In case you are not a subscriber, I extremely counsel you signal on for a free trial now that Servant and The Morning Present are full and able to be binge-watched! Regardless of The Morning Present being showcased by Apple TV as their essential present, it’s Servant who has stolen all the eye.

Servant has been charming and addicting from the very starting, and regardless of the puzzling finale that answered practically no questions, it has all our consideration. On that word, I’ve to say that I’m barely disillusioned in regards to the lack of solutions the season 1 finale offers.

Nevertheless, you must give the sequence credit score for nonetheless maintaining the viewers’ curiosity. I’ve seen many complaints about how they had been hoping to get some solutions however didn’t get any. I’ve by no means, although, seen any feedback about followers not all in favour of tuning in subsequent season. That claims so much.

Servant can depend on me subsequent season! Apple TV Plus renewed the sequence for a second season forward of the season 1 premiere, so, worry not (or on this case, perhaps somewhat), extra episodes are on the way in which! How quickly will they get right here, although? Don’t maintain your breath!

Season 2 launch date

If exhibits on Apple TV Plus are something like every other sequence, it would usually be a few yr earlier than we see season 2 premiere. Servant dropped the primary three episodes on Nov. 28, 2019. Subsequently, season 2 could observe the identical sample and debut late Nov. 2020.

We’ll preserve you posted!

What occurs subsequent

Actually, it’s anybody’s guess at this level! With how not one fan predicted Jericho’s demise accurately, audiences don’t know what might occur subsequent. A number of issues that we all know for certain, are that Could and George are a part of a cult. Could is the chief and seems to govern Leanne into utilizing her “abilities” the way in which Could sees match. And, in line with Could, Dorothy will not be worthy of Leanne’s miracles.

We additionally know Dorothy remembers what occurred to Jericho in the previous few minutes of the episode. Her breakdown and confusion subsequent season are going to be completely heartbreaking! Will the Turner’s hunt Leanne down for solutions? Will we ever know what the cult is about? For our sanity and sake, let’s hope so!

What are you most trying ahead to seeing in Servant season 2? Watch all episodes of season 1 of Servant on Apple TV Plus, now.