“Serve The Poor”: Rajnath Singh To Defence Cantonments

Rajnath Singh mentioned officers at defence cantonments should assist the economically weak

New Delhi:

Most individuals dwelling at defence cantonments are economically weal and cantonment boards ought to be certain that they don’t really feel intimidated in any method because of the behaviour of the board officers, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh mentioned on Thursday.

Public companies akin to well being, sanitation and first training at defence cantonments are supplied by the cantonment board, which is a civic administration physique below the Ministry of Defence.

“I was telling Army chief General Bipin Rawat that most people living in cantonments are extremely poor. From the bottom of my heart, I would like to appeal that you must ensure that because of your behaviour, they should not feel scared,” Mr Singh mentioned after making a gift of the “Awards for Excellence 2019” to cantonment boards.

He mentioned such individuals ought to have the belief that in the event that they go to an officer in a cantonment space, they’d be given safety.

“It is my experience…that a poor man’s cry is the worst. God has given you this responsibility. It is not to rule over them (poor people), it is to serve them. This precaution must be taken,” Mr Singh mentioned.

The cantonment boards work below the Directorate Basic of Defence Estates (DGDE). Deepa Bajwa is the Director Basic of Defence Estates.

“Not only the DGDE, but it is also the responsibility of the officials below it that they should go to the cantonments and listen to people’s problems. At a local level, people’s problems are heard, but those should be heard at this (senior officials’) level too. This is my expectation,” Mr Singh mentioned.

“Your department (DGDE) is doing the important work of managing defence land with an area of more than 17 lakh acres, catering to the land requirements of the three wings of the armed forces and providing civil and municipal services to over 20 lakh residents of 62 cantonment areas of the country,” the Defence Minister mentioned.