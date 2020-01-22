Server Room Not Vandalised By Protesting Students, Says JNU In RTI Reply

JNU mentioned complaints filed with police are in-line with the incidents.

New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) on Wednesday mentioned all First Data Studies and different complaints filed with police are in-line with the incidents that befell on January three and don’t deviate from information after an RTI urged discrepancies within the administration’s claims about vandalism in its server room.

Biometric techniques and CCTV cameras on the server room weren’t vandalised within the first week of January, opposite to the claims made by the Jawaharlal Nehru College administration that college students had destroyed them on January three, the varsity has mentioned in a RTI reply.

The college, in its reply to the RTI, was associated to the particular location and questions sought by the applicant. It additionally clarified that the servers have been broken by “a group of miscreants” on January four.

“As per the complaint filed by administration on January 3, 2020 about the incident in Centre for Information System (CIS) Data Centre, JNU has not claimed about damage to servers on that day. The RTI answers are correct and specific to the questions asked,” the varsity mentioned.

The RTI response additionally clearly states that servers are positioned at CIS Knowledge Centre not in CIS workplace, which appears to be “conspicuously ignored while highlighting the matter in the media”, it mentioned.

“All FIRs and other complaints filed with police are in-line with the actual incidents that took place on January 3 and do not deviate from actual facts,” it mentioned.

The JNU administration reiterates group of masked college students got here to CIS Knowledge Centre premises on January three and forcibly evicted the technical employees, switched off the ability provide, locked the premises and squatted in entrance of the primary entrance to the CIS Knowledge Centre with out offering any entry to the centre, the varsity mentioned.

Earlier than evicting the technical employees out of CIS Knowledge Centre, the masked college students compelled the technical employees to close down the techniques, it mentioned.

“This led to the discontinuation of the winter semester registration affecting thousands of students of the university. When CIS technical staff got an access to CIS Data Centre on the morning of January 4 with the help of security, it took more than four hours to restore the entire system of CIS,” it mentioned.

Harm to the CIS Knowledge Centre server room was precipitated on January four by “a group of miscreants” who broke open one of many door-windows of the CIS premises and entered the server room, it mentioned.

As soon as inside, they turned off the servers and severely broken the fibre optic cables, energy provides, broke the biometric techniques contained in the room, it added.