Seth Rollins Gets New Follower On WWE RAW

January 14, 2020
Seth Rollins is the Monday Evening Messiah. Now he has a brand new follower.

Buddy Murphy didn’t have an excellent night time on Uncooked in opposition to Aleister Black. The previous NXT Champion defeated Murphy leaving their sequence with zero wins. This was greater than Murphy may take.

Throughout the primary occasion Fist Combat match, it was revealed that Buddy Murphy was nonetheless sitting at ringside leaning in opposition to the barricade sulking away. Seth Rollins advised him to assist them. Quickly Murphy hit Huge Present with a low blow and assisted the heels in achieving victory.

After Huge Present took a prime rope powerbomb from AOP and a curb stomp from Rollins, the referee known as for the bell. Seth Rollins, The AOP, and Buddy Murphy celebrated to shut out the night time as a newly christened foursome.



