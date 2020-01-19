Seth Rollins Now Selling ‘Not Cool’ Merch

Seth Rollins is a prime heel in WWE. Some folks suppose he’s cool, however others disagree. Now The Architect is promoting a particular t-shirt only for his haters.

Rollins’ Black & Courageous Wrestling Academy is now promoting a t-shirt displaying a younger Seth Rollins. Underneath this outdated yearbook picture are the phrases: “Not Cool.”

Apparently, that is one thing that followers have been asking for and so they lastly made up the shirt. There are restricted portions out there and they won’t final lengthy. It is a higher design than a number of those WWE has made up for him.

At the moment, Seth Rollins and AOP are in a prime feud in opposition to Kevin Owen and Samoa Joe. We’ll must see if Massive Present comes again to hunt some revenge on Rollins. Rey Mysterio may additionally have a bone to choose with the previous WWE Common Champion.