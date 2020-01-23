Seth Rollins On WWE Fans Looking For Things To Complain About

Seth Rollins may not be public enemy #1 with WWE followers, however he’s up there.

The San Antonio Specific not too long ago spoke with Seth Rollins the place he opened up about what it’s prefer to be a WWE Famous person now. He stated that it’s completely different than it was and he credited numerous that to social media. The truth that individuals can hate on him 24/7 makes it a lot simpler to be a heel.

“It is a different era than it was back in the day. Now, it’s easier to be an antagonist because … anybody who consumes entertainment has a voice to be heard.” “They can get online and say whatever they want, and even if one or two people respond to it, that’s one or two people more than 20 years ago when they were just sitting in their living room talking crap to their friends. … Our audience looks for things to complain about, to dislike and to pick apart. It’s such a short, short lifespan. If you can maintain being in that hero role for a lengthy period of time, you are doing something incredible.”

Seth Rollins has fired again at followers on a few events. He has declared that he’s sick and bored with listening to followers bash WWE. That’s not more likely to change, however social media is a device simply as a lot as it may be a weapon which is one thing the Monday Evening Messiah may want to comprehend.