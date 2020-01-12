Seth Rollins Talks Fist Fight Next Week On WWE RAW

Seth Rollins and the AOP are going through Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and The Large Present in a Fist Combat subsequent week on Uncooked. Kevin Owens isn’t positive what the foundations of that match are and he’s not the one one.

Whereas on the crimson carpet for Dolittle, Rollins spoke to WWE in regards to the upcoming Fist Combat stipulation on Uncooked. Apparently, he is aware of about as a lot as the remainder of us do about how this match will go down.

“We’ve all been in these for years in WWE, we just never called it a fist fight. I prepare like I always prepare, I’m here on the red carpet, celebrating, doing what I do best. I don’t really need to focus on what is a fist fight, or what isn’t a fist fight. I’m the best professional wrestler on the planet. I guess that means I’m the best fist fighter on the planet, as well. So me, and my boys, AOP, we’ll take care of business.”

Rollins may not perceive the foundations of the upcoming Fist Combat match, however he’s very assured in his probabilities in strolling away with a victory subsequent week. He’s getting ready for this match identical to each different time he steps within the ring.

