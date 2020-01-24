Setien Finding His Feet As Barcelona Look For Lift-Off Against Valencia

Barcelona’s new period has began with two wins out of two however Saturday’s journey to Valencia will present Quique Setien along with his first true check and a chance to make his mark. After squeezing previous Granada 1-Zero and scoring two late targets to beat Ibiza 2-1, Barcelona are nonetheless and not using a convincing victory to provide their new coach some thrust. Towards Granada, there have been clear indicators of intent, within the 83 per cent possession and 1,005 tried passes, each probably the most seen by a staff in La Liga since Pep Guardiola’s in 2011. “I saw a lot of things that I liked today,” stated Setien.

However dominance didn’t convert into targets and the winner, scored by Lionel Messi, solely got here within the 76th minute, after Granada had been lowered to 10 males following the sending off of German Sanchez.

On a man-made pitch and with a weakened staff dealing with impressed, albeit third tier, opposition, Ibiza within the Copa del Rey maybe all the time provided little up-side.

However a 94th-minute winner from Antoine Griezmann, who had scored the equaliser too, spoke much less of management and extra a slim escape.

When Setien was appointed final week he admitted it was uncommon to take over a staff prime of La Liga and, regardless of a eager for a change of fashion, the sense was he may introduce his beliefs progressively.

But already Barcelona seem like a aspect dedicated to vary, maybe as a result of Setien is aware of no different manner and even as a result of the gamers have been craving one thing totally different too.

“I was surprised to see their willingness to work and to accept some of the changes,” Setien stated final week. “They have to understand everything you say.”

Except for the passing, Barcelona are additionally urgent larger and attacking wider.

Towards Granada, Jordi Alba was enjoying like a winger and towards Ibiza, each of Griezmann’s targets got here after Alba was introduced on in its place, his second from a direct help.

However there could possibly be a hazard of an excessive amount of too quickly, not least as a result of it stays to be seen whether or not this group of gamers are even suited or able to enjoying the soccer to which Setien is so devoted.

He has already proven religion in youth however Riqui Puig’s glorious displaying off the bench towards Granada preceded a dip towards Ibiza, the place he was at fault for the aim and brought off within the second half.

Valencia, sitting seventh, have received solely two of their final six however the sport at Mestalla will present a greater gauge of the place Setien’s Barcelona are forward of an essential few weeks.

They play Napoli away within the Champions League subsequent month earlier than dealing with Actual Madrid on the Santiago Bernabeu on March 1.

Madrid have appeared the sturdier proposition for a couple of weeks however have been unable to tug away, as a substitute sitting stage on factors with Barca on the prime of La Liga and under them on aim distinction.

Zinedine Zidane’s staff are 18 video games unbeaten, a streak they are going to be assured of extending on Sunday towards a Actual Valladolid aspect which have received solely as soon as in 11.

“We dont have to change anything, we just have to keep going,” Zidane stated final week.

They might once more be with out Gareth Bale, who went off with an ankle harm after scoring in Madrid’s Copa del Rey victory over Unionistas de Salamanca on Wednesday.

“He sprained his ankle a little,” stated Zidane. “I don’t think it’s much but we’ll see.”

Atletico Madrid’s pursuit of Edinson Cavani will probably come too late for their very own title problem, even when they’ll persuade Paris Saint-Germain to half with the 32-year-old striker this month.

Eight factors is now the hole between them and the highest two and whereas Cavani might actually alleviate their issues in entrance of aim.

Atletico host struggling Leganes on Sunday whereas Sevilla, in fourth, play at dwelling on Saturday towards Granada.

Atletico might do with a win after being shocked 2-1 by third division CD Leonesa within the Spanish Copa del Rey on Thursday.