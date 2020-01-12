Seven mortar bombs strike Iraqi military base housing US forces, leaving four wounded

BREAKING: Seven mortar bombs strike Iraqi navy base housing US forces, leaving 4 wounded
- 4 Iraqi troopers had been wounded within the assault, two navy sources instructed Reuters
- The navy sources stated the mortar bombs fell on a runway inside the bottom
- A rocket landed close to the bottom, which is 50 miles north of Baghdad, on Thursday
- Iranian forces had already fired a collection of rockets at two US airbases in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of Common Qassem Soleiman
By Lauren Fruen For Dailymail.com and Reuters
Seven mortar bombs fell inside Iraq’s Balad air base, which homes U.S. forces, on Sunday.
4 Iraqi troopers had been wounded within the assault, two navy sources instructed Reuters. It isn’t identified what number of US troops are stationed there presently.
The navy sources stated the mortar bombs fell on a runway inside the bottom, which is situated 50 miles north of Baghdad.
A rocket landed close to a navy base on Thursday. That missile was launched within the Fadhlan space of the Dujail district in Iraq’s northern Salahuddin province, Iraqi police sources stated.
Iranian forces have already fired a collection of rockets at two US airbases in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of Common Qassem Soleimani close to Baghdad airport final week.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired 22 ballistic missiles on the al-Asad airbase and Erbil within the early hours of Wednesday, however didn’t kill a single US or Iraqi solider.
Joint Base Balad in Iraq. Seven mortar bombs fell on Sunday contained in the air base and 4 Iraqi troopers had been wounded within the assault, two navy sources instructed Reuters
