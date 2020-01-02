January 1, 2020 | eight:30pm

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — Seven folks had been injured in a taking pictures at a bar in West Virginia early New 12 months’s Day, police stated.

The taking pictures occurred early Wednesday on the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington, interim Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell stated in a information launch.

The assertion stated a number of folks had been discovered shot inside and out of doors of the bar. Cornwell stated preliminary info advised the taking pictures concerned a dispute between people.

No arrests have been made.

In accordance with WOWK-TV, greater than a dozen shell casings had been discovered outdoors the bar and in a car parking zone throughout the road. About 50 folks had been contained in the bar when police arrived.

The injured had been taken to a hospital for therapy. Authorities didn’t specify the character of their accidents.

“Any incident of this nature in the downtown or in any of our neighborhoods is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams stated in a press release. “We are waiting for law enforcement investigators to provide more complete information about this incident before we determine the next steps.”