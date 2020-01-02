Several Matches & Segments Including Legends Announced For AEW Dynamite Next Week

AEW has a loaded present subsequent week. They already introduced an AEW Ladies’s World Title match and Christopher Daniels vs Sammy Guevara. They’ve introduced a number of extra segments and matches to fill out the night time.

Click on right here for our full AEW Dynamite outcomes from this week.

AEW shall be within the Memphis space subsequent week. They are going to be bringing in a number of professional wrestling legends from the Memphis space. They didn’t specify who shall be coming in or how they are going to be included within the present.

Dustin Rhodes and Cody vs The Lucha Bros can also be introduced for subsequent week. These two brother tag groups ought to be capable to excite the group. Maybe Cody will even have a solution concerning MJF’s stipulations.

Kenny Omega and Hangman Web page vs Personal Social gathering will happen subsequent week as effectively. Web page was on commentary when that match was introduced and he appeared shocked to listen to about it.

John Moxley will even give his reply to Chris Jericho about becoming a member of the Internal Circle.