Several passengers stranded after GoAir cancels flight operations for second consecutive day

GoAir flight. (Representational Picture)Wikimedia Commons

Flight operations of Indian low-cost airline GoAir have been affected for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, with 19 flights cancelled as a result of ongoing protests in opposition to the contentious Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) throughout the nation. Round 18 home flights have been cancelled on Monday, stranding a number of passengers.

Many passengers have complained that they have been notified in regards to the cancellation solely an hour earlier than the scheduled flight timing.

The GoAir authorities claimed that a number of components, together with the CAA protests, unfavourable climate, flight obligation limitations of the crew and lack of pilots and crew led to the surprising cancellation of companies. Providers from cities, together with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Patna and Kochi have been cancelled for the second consecutive day.

Twitter

A number of stranded passengers took to social media to bash GoAir for cancelling the flight operations with out offering any alternate options. Nevertheless, GoAir stated: “Alternative flight arrangements are being explored to minimise the impact. Free cancellation and re-booking options have been offered to all the affected passengers.”

The Directorate Normal of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has additionally discovered that the airline breached Flight Responsibility Time Limitation (FDTL) tips by making the pilots and crew work extra time. GoAir is accused of violating deadlines prescribed beneath FDTL by the civil aviation physique.

The DGCA has initiated a probe in opposition to the airways for almost 40 violations of norms. The flight crew was reportedly requested to work for 4 consecutive days with no break. The aviation analysts stated that the airline authorities and crew members ought to be penalised for placing the passenger’s lives at risk by flouting timeline.