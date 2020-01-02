Several Trapped After Burning Factory Collapses In Delhi

West Delhi’s Peera Garhi: An explosion was reported from the manufacturing facility after the fireplace broke out

New Delhi:

A number of folks together with firefighters are trapped underneath the particles of a manufacturing facility in west Delhi’s Peera Garhi after it caught fireplace and the construction collapsed following an explosion, officers stated.

Thirty-five fireplace engines are on the web site. The firefighters have been working to rescue folks caught within the burning constructing when the explosion occurred and introduced down the construction.

The hearth division obtained a name for assist at four:30 am, officers stated, including they initially despatched seven fireplace engines to the manufacturing facility.