Severe Cold Snap Across Afghanistan Kills At Least 17

A extreme chilly snap killed at the very least 17 folks in Afghanistan on Saturday, authorities officers stated, as heavy snowfall and rain continued to lash elements of the nation.

Afghanistan isn’t any stranger to excessive winter climate, throughout which varied warring teams within the nation have traditionally ceased hostilities, however this yr has been significantly harsh, in response to the nation’s metrological division.

The officers stated the demise toll may rise additional, with Afghanistan’s Pure Catastrophe Administration Authority nonetheless attempting to compile a complete determine.

“We were not expecting such a bad cold wave in the country,” Tamim Azimi, a spokesman for the Pure Catastrophe Administration group informed Reuters.

“We have received reports that heavy snowfall has caused casualties, but at the moment we don’t have information on the exact number,” he stated.Saturday’s deaths carry the variety of casualties from this yr’s chilly snap to at the very least 24, as temperatures in elements of the nation dropped to minus 12 levels Celsius (10 Fahrenheit).

Heavy snowfall has closed many key roads because the New 12 months, together with the Salang Tunnel connecting central Afghanistan with the north of the nation, and the Kabul-Kandahar freeway.

Afghanistan’s western province of Herat has additionally been hit badly.

On Saturday, heavy snow induced the roofs of two homes to break down, killing at the very least eight folks, together with ladies and kids, a spokesman for the province’s governor stated.

Different elements of the nation have skilled heavy rainfall.

“We’re now expecting more cold waves in the coming weeks,” stated Mohammad Nasim Muradi, the top of the forecasting wing of the meteorological division.

The United Nations had beforehand estimated that at the very least 9 million Afghans are in want of humanitarian help, together with primary meals and housing amid a drawn out battle that has up to now displaced lots of of hundreds of individuals.

