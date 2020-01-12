Severe Storm Sweeps Southern US, 11 Dead

Washington:

Extreme storms sweeping the southern US killed no less than 11 folks, authorities stated, as tornadoes and excessive winds upturned automobiles, destroyed properties and left tens of hundreds with out energy.

The storms hit elements of the south on Friday and have been anticipated to maneuver east and north on Sunday, in response to the Nationwide Climate Service, which issued flood and twister warnings for a number of states.

Among the many useless have been a policeman and firefighter who have been hit by a automobile in Texas after being referred to as out to reply to visitors accidents in icy circumstances, native authorities stated.

In Louisiana the our bodies of a pair have been discovered on Saturday close to their destroyed cell house after it was hit by storms the night time earlier than, stated Invoice Davis of the county sheriff’s workplace.

“It’s totally rolled over. It looked like a couple hundred feet into the back yard. Debris is all over. It’s just a sad situation,” stated Davis, in response to native tv channel KTBS three.

Photos confirmed roofs ripped off and energy strains downed and strewn throughout roads

The Nationwide Climate Service stated three folks have been confirmed useless on Saturday in Alabama, the place native channel WHNT Information 19 confirmed buildings decreased to rubble.

Different constructions had elements of their roofs ripped off and downed energy strains have been strewn throughout roads.

The storms left greater than 200,000 folks with out electrical energy early Sunday, the poweroutage.us web site stated, with North Carolina and Alabama among the many worst affected areas.

