Severed head of Dublin teen discovered inside burning car in suspected gang hit

A manhunt is underway after the severed head of a lacking teen was found inside a burning automotive and different physique elements have been present in a park in a suspected gangland hit.

The stays of Keane Mulready-Woods, 17, have been recovered from a blazing Volvo hatchback in Drumcondra, north Dublin, yesterday morning.

The ugly discovery was made earlier than checks of different stays discovered dumped in a sports activities bag within the Coolock space of northside Dublin on Monday night time matched the teenager’s DNA profile.

Keane, who had hyperlinks to each factions in an area gangland feud, disappeared on Sunday night time at 6pm after going to satisfy an affiliate.

His household reported him lacking on Monday — simply hours earlier than his physique elements have been discovered by kids on a Coolock footpath.

Yesterday’s affirmation of his barbaric loss of life additionally comes after his sister posted a tribute to him on Fb, saying: “You are so special in my life that I know no other person will be able to take your place my brother.”

Following the grim discovery on Monday night time, police in Drogheda swooped on six properties linked to each side of the gangland dispute.

One of many houses remained sealed off final night time and was being handled as a “crime scene”.

It’s understood cops discovered traces of blood and makes an attempt to wash the home. It’s not clear at this stage whether it is the place Keane was murdered after which chopped up — however we will reveal gardai will obtain DNA checks from the home later right now.

As a autopsy continued on the physique elements discovered contained in the automotive, police are nonetheless ready to determine how he was killed.

The chief suspects are the mob led by a psychopath at conflict with Owen Maguire’s crew in Drogheda and the Mr Huge gang in Coolock.

A supply stated: “This can be a entire new degree of depravity in organized crime when a baby could be murdered and dismembered in such a brutal method.

“The acute ranges of violence have been used as a warning to others and the physique elements left in Coolock to remind gangs what their enemies are able to.

“Keane was one in all many younger males who’ve been lured into the Drogheda feud and that is now the fact of what might occur to them. He was working for each side and he could have been focused as a result of his killers thought he was doing extra for one of many gangs.

“It doesn’t take much for someone to be killed.”

Keane’s head was found yesterday morning after the Volvo was deserted in Trinity Terrace, a laneway that runs between the again of homes on Clonliffe Highway and the close by railway line.

The alarm was raised by an area who noticed the automotive ablaze. Dublin Fireplace Brigade extinguished the blaze earlier than it destroyed the automotive, resulting in hopes some proof could also be salvaged.

After forensics accomplished their examination of the scene yesterday, an ambulance was known as to take away the stays at round 10.30am.

The automotive was then taken away on the again of a low-loader round half an hour afterward.

The investigation is being co-ordinated by Drogheda Garda Station below Chief Supt Christy Mangan, who led the Scissor Sisters (Linda and Charlotte Mulhall) probe. Officers from Coolock and Mountjoy are additionally centrally concerned. Chief Supt Mangan stated: “There are a selection of teams mainly excited by controlling sure elements of society via cocaine.

“They wish to finance their very own life via medication and intimidation. We’re not going to permit that to occur.

“We’re there to guard the individuals in Drogheda, to guard the individuals in society and we will definitely accomplish that in a really sturdy style.

“Keane is a 17-year-old juvenile, he disappeared on Sunday, January 12 and parts of his remains have now been discovered. This is a brutal and savage attack on a child and is completely unacceptable in any normal democratic society. The level of violence is shocking.”

In an announcement, he added: “It is important to remember that Keane was a child, a young boy, trying to find his way in life, he has now lost his life and his family have lost their loved son and brother.”

Keane was final seen carrying a navy Hugo Boss tracksuit, black Hugo Boss runners, a purple/orange Canada Goose jacket and a Gucci baseball cap. Tributes to the murdered teenager have been posted on social media, with one saying: “What sort of world are we living in. He was only a child. God love the young lad’s family.”

One other stated: “Thinking of you all. My heart is absolutely broke for you. It’s such a cruel world.”

Locals advised of their shock at yesterday’s grisly discover, however identified that the lane was beforehand used to dump the getaway automotive used within the homicide of Michael Keogh by the Hutch gang in Might 2017.

Keogh’s brother Jonathan and sister Regina have since been jailed for all times for the 2016 slaying of Gareth Hutch.

One man advised the Irish Solar: “It’s everywhere, it’s happening all the time now. Sure look at Coolock. There was a shooting a few years back, they dumped the car down the very same lane. It’s awful, we can’t believe it but unfortunately this is the way things are now.”

A lady stated: “I’m dwelling right here 40 years, it’s loopy.

“I heard a load of sirens going off in the middle of the night but I didn’t get up to look at it. I didn’t hear a thing, I only saw it on the TV when I got up.”

The Irish Solar can reveal officers had already obtained the lad’s DNA after he was convicted final month of intimidating the mom of a teen who owed a drug debt to one of many feuding drug mobs.

On that event, he smashed the home windows of her home earlier than throwing a petroleum bomb into it. He later acquired a suspended sentence.

In the course of the feud, the teenager, who additionally had connections to Mr. Flashy’s gang in Finglas, had been working as an enforcer for paralyzed gang boss Maguire’s associates. However he additionally met with Maguire’s enemies and had been appearing as a debt collector for them.

One other line of inquiry is that he was focused in revenge for the homicide of Richard Carberry, who was shot lifeless in November.

A supply stated: “There’s numerous paranoia on the market and since he was working for each side, he would have been a simple goal.

“Associates for Carberry were baying for blood and they wanted someone to pay with their life.”

Gardai imagine Keane was lured to his loss of life after he was as a result of meet buddies on Sunday. All of his associates will now be interviewed.

One other supply stated: “We’re coping with younger individuals who have gotten concerned in one thing approach over their heads and may see no approach out.

“People should pick up the phone and tell gardai what they know because this type of violence only leads to further barbaric acts.”