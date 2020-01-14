Severed heads of suspected cartel victims dumped on streets of Mexican tourist hotspot Cancun

By Chris Dyer For Dailymail.com

Printed: 11:27 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:40 EST, 14 January 2020

Severed heads of three suspected Mexican cartel victims had been discovered on the streets of standard vacationer hotspot Cancun alongside demise threats scrawled on a sheet.

A 22-year-old lady discovered the stays in an deserted space within the metropolis of Benito Juarez, in Cancun, as she was strolling in direction of the bus station to go to work.

The lady discovered three heads together with a message written on a banner and alerted the police, in response to official experiences.

The warning message learn, ‘Antonio Villalobos, Julio Moreno, Nesguer Ignacio Vicencio Mendez, carry on promoting the state to (CJNG-Jalisco New Era Cartel) sons of b*****s, you will die!’

The threats had been made towards Julio Cesar Moreno Orendain, the Vice Prosecutor of the Common Prosecution of the State within the northern space in addition to Antonio Villalobos Carrillo, a Judicial State Advisor, and Sub-Secretary of Public Security Nesguer Ignacio Vicencio Mendez.

One other three individuals had been additionally talked about within the message left in Leonardo Rodriguez Alcain Avenue, subsequent to the neighborhood of Maya.

It’s unclear who signed the message and forensic investigators have taken the heads to attempt to establish the victims.

Their identities haven’t been reported and it’s unclear the place their our bodies are.

Native media state a number of cartels work within the space together with the Golfo Cartel, the Jalisco New Era Cartel and the Los Rojos Cartel.

The Dona Lety gang, which has hyperlinks to the Sinaloa Cartel, previously led by Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, who was jailed for all times plus 30 years within the US final 12 months, additionally reportedly function within the metropolis.

The Cancun Municipal Police, within the southern Mexican state of Quintana Roo, went to the scene to cordon it off and acquire proof.

No arrests have been reported.

It comes as video footage emerged yesterday exhibiting the dying moments of feminine cartel boss, María Guadalupe López Esquivel, after she was fatally wounded throughout a shootout with police in Mexico.

Generally known as ‘La Catrina’, the 21-year-old was concerned in an assault towards the army, nationwide guard and police in La Bocanda, a city within the central state of Michoacán.

Officers in Michoacán stated six male gunmen had been captured and a girl was killed after they opened hearth on troopers and police.

Elsewhere within the nation, a motorist narrowly escaped an SUV blockade arrange by a Mexican cartel on the US border.

The footage confirmed the motive force arriving at an intersection in Nuevo Laredo, within the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas, solely to seek out it blocked with autos.

Hooded males, believed to be members of the Cartel Del Noreste agng, stood across the automobile and knocked on the home windows, forcing the motive force to shortly reverse.

An SUV then chased them earlier than one other drove in entrance of to dam them in, earlier than they managed to maneuver out of the best way.