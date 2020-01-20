Sex assault case against Sir Philip Green is DISMISSED by Arizona judge

By Ross Ibbetson For Mailonline and Ruth Kinds In Tucson, Arizona, For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 11:37 EST, 20 January 2020 | Up to date: 12:01 EST, 20 January 2020

The intercourse assault case towards Sir Philip Inexperienced has been dismissed by a US decide after the billionaire was accused of ‘slapping and grabbing’ his private coach’s buttocks at a luxurious well being resort in Arizona.

Final Could, the 67-year-old was charged with 4 counts of misdemeanour assault after pilates teacher Katie Surridge, 38, accused him of inappropriate touching in 2016 and once more in 2018.

The billionaire chairman of Arcadia, which additionally owns Burton and Dorothy Perkins, strenuously denied the fees towards him.

An announcement by Arcadia stated on Monday: ‘On the request of the prosecution the circumstances alleging assault towards Sir Philip Inexperienced, resulting from be heard earlier than The Consolidated Courtroom of Arizona in and for The County of Pima on 20th February 2020, had been dismissed by the Order of the Honourable Justice Vince Roberts on 17th January 2020. These issues are actually closed.’

Sir Philip declined to touch upon the case at this time, however a supply near him stated: ‘It is an enormous reduction for him, an enormous weight off his shoulders. He can now transfer on along with his life.’

Final Could, Sir Philip (left) was charged with 4 counts of misdemeanour assault after pilates teacher Katie Surridge, 38, (proper) accused him inappropriate touching in 2016 and once more in 2018

Surridge had instructed Pima County police that Sir Philip had groped her on two separate events and had behaved ‘like a creepy previous man’.

Sir Philip was arrested at his Tucson-area trip dwelling inside the luxurious Canyon Ranch property.

Courtroom paperwork seen earlier by DailyMail.com confirmed he was charged with 4 misdemeanour counts of knowingly touching ‘with the intent to injure, insult or provoke’ – every of which carries a most penalty of 30 days in jail and a $500 (£390) high quality plus a 12 months’s probation.

Katie Surridge’s claims led to the style tycoon being arrested within the luxurious Canyon Ranch final Could

He had been resulting from seem in court docket final week however legal professionals for the style mogul requested to have the listening to pushed again till February 20 to present them time to collect extra proof.

The request was granted, unopposed by the Pima County prosecutor Laura Deakin.

It was the second event that Sir Philip’s case was put again, he had initially been resulting from seem at a listening to in October.

Final week Sir Philip’s $68million Gulfstream G650-ER jet was parked on the tarmac at Good airport in France, near Monaco the place the posh yacht he shares with spouse Tina is moored.

In accordance with flight data, the aircraft had just lately returned from a visit to Kenya the place Sir Philip is believed to have been holidaying.

Surridge shouldn’t be the primary girl to have accused Sir Philip of sexual assault.

In November 2018 former Topshop supervisor Auna Irvine, 34, claimed the billionaire would slap her bottom and touch upon her weight throughout her time working for the corporate.

Sir Philip was arrested at his Tucson-area trip dwelling inside the luxurious Canyon Ranch property (pictured) in Could final 12 months

The billionaire chairman of Arcadia, which additionally owns Burton and Dorothy Perkins, strenuously denied the fees towards him (pictured: along with his spouse Tina and daughter Chloe)

Irvine, who labored for the Las Vegas department and now lives in Marina del Rey, California, instructed the Telegraph she ‘lived in worry’ of her boss who would typically introduce her as his girlfriend.

She stated he would additionally telephone her within the evening to inform her she was ‘naughty’. Sir Philip has strongly denied the allegations.

Irvine got here ahead a month after Sir Philip was named in Parliament because the outstanding businessman dealing with a string of office grievances starting from intercourse assault to harassment.

He had taken out an injunction in London’s excessive court docket in a bid to forestall the media reporting the claims however was outed by ex-minister Peter Hain within the Home of Lords.