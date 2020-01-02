‘Sex Chat Video Morphed, Conspiracy To Malign Me’: Noida Police Officer

“Criminal elements have come with the conspiracy to damage my personal image,” he stated.

Gautam Buddh Nagar:

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna stated on Wednesday that the viral video on the social media having his image and a girl’s voice within the background is “morphed” and is a part of “conspiracy” by the felony parts to malign his picture.

He stated that within the final one 12 months, he has taken strict motion in opposition to the organised crime and extortion racketeer’s within the district, and they’re now hatching conspiracies to settle their rating.

“I myself have studied the video that is viral on social media. It appears that it is a conspiracy by criminal elements to damage my personal image,” stated Vaibhav Krishna.

“In the last year, I have taken strict action against the organised crime, against those who are involved in illegal activities and extortion. It seems that some of them have hatched a conspiracy,” he added.

He stated that the video went viral on WhatsApp and “voice of a woman is played in the background while his photograph is seen in the video”.

“A case has been registered at Sector 20 Police Station and a request has been made to transfer it out of District to Meerut for a fair investigation,” he added.