Sex Education season 2: Netflix releases the new trailer

Netflix launched the official trailer for Intercourse Schooling season 2. The brand new season premieres on Netflix on Friday, January 17, 2020.

The Intercourse Schooling season 2 trailer is lastly right here! Netflix shared the official trailer for the brand new season precisely 10 days earlier than the season of the Netflix unique sequence premieres on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

The trailer opens with Moordale secondary college students sitting in an auditorium and being advised they’re going to hear from a relationship knowledgeable. Sadly, the visitor speaker is none apart from Jean Milburn, Otis’s mother! Otis begins sliding down his chair, petrified his mom is speaking to his classmates about these points.

What follows is a sequence of clips from season 2, and it seems to be hilarious. Otis desires to cease the underground remedy, however his classmates hold coming to him with questions. Will Otis and Maeve, who hasn’t been on nice phrases because the finish of final season, hold the enterprise going? We’ll discover out quickly.

The trailer additionally acts as a teaser for the entire Otis-Maeve relationship. Will they lastly get collectively?

We additionally see clips of Otis, Maeve, Jackson, Adam, Eric, Aimee, Ola, Lily, Jean, and her new fling, Jakob, who’s in a relatively compromising place.

As you possibly can see, a lot of the solid of the primary season is again. Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, Mimi Keene, and Aimee Lou Wooden, Patricia Allison and Mikael Persbrandt will all reprise their roles for season 2.

Right here is the official trailer for Intercourse Schooling season 2!

You’re solely 10 days away earlier than season 2 premieres, so that you finest hurry and catch up in the event you haven’t seen the primary season but. Like the primary season, there are eight episodes within the new season, so it makes for a relatively fast binge-watch. All of the episodes can be added to Netflix at one time.