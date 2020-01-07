Sex Education season 2 trailer introduces new problems for Otis

There’s simply over every week to go till Intercourse Schooling returns for a second collection, and followers are determined to compensate for the newest developments at Moordale Secondary Faculty.

And now they’ve been handled to a sneak preview of the brand new season – with Netflix having launched a model new trailer which introduces us to a couple new characters, to not point out some new issues for our current favourites.

Though claiming that he’s given up the intercourse clinic, we see Otis (Asa Butterfield) regularly requested for recommendation from his fellow college students (and even one of many academics), and it appears to be like like he’ll should take care of the largest downside but – an outbreak of chlamydia at Moordale.

And on a extra private degree Otis appears to have his personal issues to cope with too, stemming from his new relationship with Ola (Patricia Allison), his strained friendship with Maeve (Emma Mackey), who it’s revealed is in love with him, and the presence of his intercourse therapist mom Jean (Gillian Anderson) on the college – the place she seems to be giving intercourse schooling classes herself.

We’re additionally launched to a brand new love curiosity for Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), whereas, in fact, the trailer options lots of the trademark intercourse associated gags and the awkward humour which helped made the primary season such a convincing success.

You may check out the trailer in full beneath…

Intercourse Schooling season two involves Netflix on Friday 17th January