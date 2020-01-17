Sex Education season 2: what is vaginismus?

*This text comprises sexual themes and language*

Netflix’s Intercourse Training has been hailed for beginning conversations about widespread sexual points that not often get the eye they deserve.

Every episode, teen intercourse therapist Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) advises his classmates on quite a lot of points. However the one which took a lot of the forged abruptly was a delicate well being subject that befell Lily (Tanya Reynolds).

Regardless of being apparently very desirous to lose her virginity and get that awkwardness out of the way in which, she finds she is unable to finish the act.

However what’s her situation? And why does it occur?

What’s vaginismus?

In accordance with the NHS, “vaginismus is the body’s automatic reaction to the fear of some or all types of vaginal penetration”.

“It can be painful and distressing,” the web site reads, “but it can be treated.”

However for a layman description, we defer to Tanya Reynolds, who performs Lily, who suffers with vaginismus within the collection.

“It’s the place your vagina is a few steps forward of your mind, and your mind thinks you need intercourse, and your vagina is like no, you don’t, and your vagina seizes up and you’ll’t get something in. Not a tampon, not a finger, not a penis.

“I didn’t know it was a thing. And then I read the script and I realised that I had it once myself, and then I learned that so many women suffer with it for a really long time. It’s psychological, it’s your vagina taking care of you and going ‘Honey, no no no no, you don’t want this, trust’. So that was nice to learn that.”

Intercourse Training season 2 is streaming now on Netflix