Sex Education viewers lust after stunning Wye Valley house

The true-life house owners of the gorgeous red-and-white picket dwelling the place a lot of the, erm, motion takes place within the second collection of cult teen Netflix drama Intercourse Schooling say they have been ‘inundated’ with requests by followers to remain at their Herefordshire dwelling.

The property, referred to as the Chalet lies within the picturesque Wye Valley at Symonds Yat, doubles up as the house central character Otis (Asa Butterfield) shares along with his embarrassing intercourse therapist mom Dr Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson).

Stuart Morgan, 53, a semi-retired insurance coverage dealer from Herefordshire, says he is hoping the property, which he purchased as a ‘wreck’ for £355,000 in 2002, will now be price within the ‘hundreds of thousands’ because of the ‘Netflix impact’.

Scroll down for video

When Hollywood comes calling: Viewers have fallen in love with the 1912 picket property, made in Norway initially, which sits on the banks of the River Wye at Symonds Yat in Herefordshire – and is the house of central character Otis (Asa Butterfield) in Intercourse Schooling

The second collection of the Netflix cult teen comedy as soon as once more closely options the gorgeous pink dwelling that doubles up as the home of Gillian Anderson’s intercourse therapist character Dr Jean Milburn (Anderson pictured within the newest collection of Intercourse Schooling)

The second collection of the raunch-filled present has proved simply as widespread as the primary. (Pictured: stars Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa)

The ‘kissing gate’: In season one, the gate lived as much as its identify when when Ola and Otis (Patricia Allison) smooched at it

The Chalet’s proprietor, Stuart Morgan, a semi-retired insurance coverage dealer from the realm, says it is surreal seeing Gillian Anderson hanging out on the deck which he constructed a couple of years after shopping for the property – for £350,000 – in 2002

Terrace discuss: The household created the terrace after dwelling in the home for a couple of years to profit from the property’s gorgeous location; it has been a focus for mother-and-son conversations throughout the second collection of the hit present (pictured proper: Otis and Jean sit studying on the terrace)

Sharing images of what the property actually appears to be like like inside – the present’s inside pictures are filmed elsewhere, he informed FEMAIL it has been a surreal expertise watching the household dwelling that he purchased along with his spouse Cathy when his kids had been ‘infants’ change into the item of individuals’s needs. And even stranger seeing Gillian Anderson opening their entrance door.

These watching the second collection at dwelling have discovered themselves distracted from the hormone-filled motion by the colorful riverside property, which performs host to a few of Dr Milburn’s extra uncommon sufferers throughout the collection.

Following the discharge of the second collection of Laurie Nunn’s must-watch comedy earlier this month, social media has been awash with folks fawning over the historic property, which was initially made in Norway on the flip of the final century.

Gillian Anderson’s character is steadily seen studying copies of the fictional Nationwide Echo on the property’s gorgeous terrace, which affords views of the River Wye and its verdant banks.

Morgan, 53, says he is been overwhelmed by social media posts about the home, saying: ‘We have had an unbelievable quantity of curiosity, we have had nicely over 100 folks asking to hire it out however we’re not fairly prepared but – it’s going to be out there firstly of the spring.’

Stairway to heaven: Dr Milborn’s lover Jakob descends the staircase within the intercourse therapist’s dwelling. In real-life, the white-painted steps are literally a extra easy spiral affair

Morgan says he is already been inundated with enquiries about renting out the property as a vacation let – and he and spouse Cathy are actually getting their former household dwelling able to let loose

The present sees the partitions of Dr Milburn’s properties coated in erotic artwork, one thing which Morgan jokes he may replicate when he invitations in vacationers to remain

How an actual bed room in the home appears to be like: Not one of the inside pictures had been filmed within the precise home but it surely was carefully styled upon it, says Stuart

A considerate Dr Jean Milburn within the mattress that performs such a pivotal function within the sex-centred comedy

Morgan’s circle of relatives – he has two sons, Aneurin and Llewelyn, with spouse Cathy, moved out of the beautiful home after ten years in it as a result of they wished to be ‘nearer to civilisation’.

After renting out the house very efficiently as a vacation dwelling, the Morgans grew bored with the fixed stream of vacationers and rented to only one household, who had been then approached by Intercourse Schooling’s makers.

Morgan explains: ‘The placement supervisor for Intercourse Schooling is an area man. Regardless of dwelling within the space for all of his life, he’d by no means seen the home as a result of it is tucked away on the hillside. He put a notice by the door and the tenants obtained in contact and that was it.’

The true-house additionally incorporates a glass conservatory which makes the a lot of the stunning Herefordshire setting

The raunchy subject material featured within the present – the most recent collection opens with a masturbation montage that shocked some viewers – did not fear the household an excessive amount of; Morgan says the producers had been ‘fairly clear’ on the content material from the start.

Certainly, after they start renting it out the household could nicely add in some erotic art work – of the type of which Dr Milburn is especially fond – to boost a keep for vacationers.

Whereas the property was initially purchased for £355,000, Morgan says he is spent virtually as a lot reworking it however hopes now that the programme’s reputation – Intercourse Schooling is broadcast to a world viewers – is sure to have seen his property’s worth spiral ‘into the hundreds of thousands’.

The proprietor jokes that he is hoping a Hollywood hotshot may swoop in and purchase the property.

For extra info on reserving a keep on the Chalet, go to thechaletsymondsyat.com