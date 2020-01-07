January 6, 2020 | 11:45pm

A person who was dishonorably discharged from the Marines after a intercourse crimes conviction obtained previous two safety checkpoints at a Florida airport — across the time President Trump was set to depart, federal prosecutors stated Monday.

Brandon Mark Magnan, 37, confirmed up at Palm Seaside Worldwide Airport on Sunday and claimed he was working safety on Marine One, the helicopter that transports the commander-in-chief, in keeping with a legal criticism.

Magnan allegedly flashed credentials with fake Marine Corps seals and was capable of get onto the grounds of Atlantic Aviation, the place each Marine One and Air Drive One are housed whereas Trump stays at his Mar-a-Lago membership in Palm Seaside.

However an eagle-eyed Palm Seaside County sheriff’s deputy seen Magnan wasn’t in a Marine Corps uniform, as is commonplace for presidential journey, and alerted authorities, the criticism states.

When confronted, Magnan allegedly claimed to be retired.

The Secret Service quickly discovered that Magnan had been dishonorably discharged in 2010, “following his conviction at a Court Martial for serious offenses,” the criticism states.

He was convicted of expenses that included abusive sexual conduct and compelled sodomy, in keeping with the Palm Seaside Put up. He has been a registered intercourse offender since.

Magnan ultimately admitted to having been dishonorably discharged, in keeping with the criticism.

He was charged with false impersonation of an officer or worker of the US, and faces a most of three years in jail and a $250,000 superb if convicted.

He was launched on a $100,000 bond Monday. His subsequent court docket listening to is scheduled for Jan. 27.