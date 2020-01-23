SEX PANIC BUTTON? Tinder wants to protect you during unsafe dates

It’s higher to be protected than sorry.

Should you arrange a date through the Tinder app, there’s an opportunity it might go incorrect.

Thankfully, the app’s creators have now applied some measures ought to relationship eventualities change into unsafe.

In response to CNN, Tinder now has new security options, which embody a panic button that, when activated, alerts authorities ought to the potential love connection flip bitter. The relationship app additionally has the power to permit customers to check-in with pals and inform them the place the date is being held.

American customers will see the brand new options in motion subsequent Tuesday through an app replace the place a piece known as “Safety Center.”

CNN reported that Match – one other relationship app that coincidentally owns Tinder – may even implement comparable safety instruments later this yr.

Tinder customers must obtain Noonlight to allow GPS-based monitoring instruments.

So how does it work?

When Tinder customers enter an uncomfortable state of affairs, they must launch the Noonlight app and press a button that notifies its dispatchers, who will ship a textual content discreetly to your pals.

If the textual content is unanswered, the Noonlight app will ship a code to the pal to name them. Final case state of affairs, Noonlight will contact emergency personnel.

The safety features purpose to assist Tinder customers assist alerts with out elevating suspicions.

The relationship app can be engaged on a brand new picture verification function that may guarantee customers they’re chatting it up with an actual particular person earlier than occurring a date. The safety function will make the most of AI know-how to check photos with beforehand submitted snapshots, CNN reported.