Sgt Slaughter Was Reportedly Never A U.S Marine Despite Claiming Service

Sgt Slaughter is a WWE Corridor Of Famer and deserves our respect as a professional wrestling legend, however is he actually a veteran?

Slaughter has claimed a army previous for the reason that starting. He says he was a drill teacher within the US Marines. There has by no means been a time when he was shy of talking about his army background. Even at this time he’ll declare to be a veteran.

So Cal Uncensored has uncovered some details about Sgt Slaughter’s previous. This was initially found in a discussion board on F4WOnline.

Slaughter has by no means given any particulars about who he served with or the place his service as a US Marine came about. There could possibly be an excellent motive for that.

The Marines wrote to Sgt Slaughter and requested him to cease impersonating a Marine. That is based on a Baltimore Solar article from March 24th, 1985. You’ll find a picture of that newspaper clipping under.

Lots of Slaughter’s tales don’t add up. In a single story it’s stated he served for six years ending his service in 1973. There’s a downside with that as a result of Slaughter was already a star within the AWA in 1972.

It’s nothing new for professional wrestlers to kayfabe their historical past, however Sgt Slaughter has actually carved out a personality to dwell in. He’s nonetheless doing interviews at this time and claiming army service which generally is a completely totally different state of affairs.

Absolutely the @WWE is aware of that Sgt Slaughter had no army service. To maintain placing it on the market that he truly served, akin to on this article, https://t.co/i5LSBCMGf4 is fairly disrespectful to actual veterans. WWE does quite a lot of good with the army, however that is stolen valor. — SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) January 9, 2020

At 1:42 into this clip Sgt Slaughter talks about his two excursions in Vietnam. This can be a non-kayfabe radio interview. That is extremely disrespectful. https://t.co/kaOvBMRQjA — SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) January 9, 2020