Shabana Azmi Injured After Her SUV Rams Truck On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Shabana Azmi Accident: Such was the affect that the SUV’s entrance passenger’s aspect was utterly destroyed

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has been critically injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Categorical in Maharashtra’s Raigad district this afternoon. Her husband Javed Akhtar was additionally within the automotive however didn’t endure accidents, information company ANI reported.

The accident befell round three:30 pm close to Khalapur, about 60 kilometres from Mumbai, when the Tata Safari SUV the 69-year-old actor was travelling in, rammed a truck from behind.

Pictures of the incident present Shabana Azmi being helped out of the rear seats of the SUV, her face and eye swollen.

Such was the affect that the entrance passenger’s aspect of the SUV was utterly destroyed. A photograph reveals the bonnet of the automotive crumpled and the radiator and bonnet wrecked.

Shabana Azmi was rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and is present process remedy, information company PTI quoted Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar as saying.

Freeway police patrol groups have rushed to research the accident website, information company IANS reported.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is the primary six-lane concrete, entry managed freeway within the nation. The 94.5 km stretch connects Mumbai to Pune and reduces the journey time between the 2 cities to simply two hours from the common 4 on the older route. Through the years, the expressway has seen quite a few accidents, being a excessive velocity stretch.

Shabana Azmi, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 1998 and Nationwide Movie Award 5 occasions, is understood for her work in a number of critically-acclaimed films like Ankur, Arth and Mandi.

She was final seen in 2017’s The Black Prince.

(With Inputs From PTI, ANI)