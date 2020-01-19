Shabana Azmi out of danger; rash driving case to be filed against driver

Twitter/ANI

A day after veteran actor Shabana Azmi sustained critical accidents on her face and brow in a automotive accident, a supply near the actor issued an replace saying she is acutely aware, secure and out of hazard.

“Shabanaji is under observation. There are a few tests going on. She is conscious and stable and there isn’t anything to worry about,” stated the supply. In addition they assured that an official assertion could be out quickly detailing her check outcomes.

Shabana is secure and acutely aware

The mishap occurred on Saturday when the actress was commuting to Pune from Mumbai round three.45 pm. She was travelling in a Tata Safari which was being pushed by Amlesh Yogendra Kamat. Detailing the unlucky incident, the Superintendent of Police Ranjit Patil defined, “Azmi and Kamat suffered injuries and were rescued by the highway police along with Roadway Patrolling and the Delta Force. Javed Akhtar, Azmi’s husband, was travelling on the same route, but in another car. Azmi and Kamat’s condition is stable.”

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi

Rash driving case in opposition to driver

He added that as per their preliminary investigation, it’s discovered that her driver was making an attempt to overhaul the truck from the unsuitable aspect, which led to the accident.

“As per the preliminary investigation, Amlesh was trying to overtake the truck from the wrong side, and rammed into a truck. We are filing a case of rash driving and negligence against him,” Mid-day quoted him as saying.

Shabana had suffered main accidents on her brow and was admitted to Panvel’s MGM hospital. She was quickly transferred to Kokilaben hospital in Andheri.

The accident occurred a day after the actress threw a grand bash for her husband Javed Akhtar. Each husband and spouse wore vibrant and sizzling purple color outfits on the event. From Amir Khan and spouse Kiran Rao to Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Boney Kapoor, Ali Zafar, Richa Chadda, the who’s who of the movie business had been seen at Javed’s celebration.

The World of Javed Akhtar

An exhibition named The World of Javed Akhtar was additionally organised to have a good time the life and works of the nice lyricist, poet and screenwriter. It was inaugurated by Farhan and Zoya Akhtar.