Shadow the Shar Pei dog makes full recovery after falling off 500ft cliff

27 December 2019

A Shar Pei canine who fell from a 500ft cliff and survived for 45 days by residing off seaweed and rock moisture has made a miraculous full restoration.

Shadow was given up for lifeless by homeowners Amber and Wayne Whiting when he slipped his lead and ran over the cliff edge at Falcon Hill Beacon in Eype, Dorset on Might 9.

Regardless of looking for days for his or her beloved pet, the couple discovered no signal of him, however he was miraculously found alive – however in an emaciated situation – greater than six weeks afterward June 23, having made his method all the way down to the seaside under the cliff.

The beloved pet canine, now two years previous, survived by consuming seaweed and licking rocks for moisture on the sloping cliff.

Amber Whiting pictured with Shadow, who has made a miraculous full restoration after falling from a cliff edge at Falcon Hill Beacon in Eype, Dorset on Might 9

Shadow, pictured after he was discovered, survived by consuming seaweed and licking rocks for moisture on the sloping cliff

Shadow’s journey started on Might 9 when he freed himself from his harness and tumbled off the clifftop (pictured)

Because of his ordeal, he misplaced half his physique weight, dropping from 50lbs to 24lbs.

Shadow the Shar Pei, pictured after being handled for a damaged leg

He underwent surgical procedure at a vets to take away sticks, stones and dried seaweed from his abdomen and had an operation to fix a leg he broke within the fall.

Six months on, he has absolutely recovered from his accidents and put again on all the burden he misplaced – and in reality now weighs 55lbs, 5lbs greater than earlier than he went lacking.

Over Christmas, Shadow made essentially the most of his returned urge for food, gorging on turkey and becoming a member of the household on their seaside stroll – with an extra-secure harness.

Mrs Whiting, a 39-year-old carer, mentioned: ‘Shadow is again to full well being and has recovered from his accidents, having simply completed his physio.

‘Once you have a look at him you’d by no means have guessed what he went by. He is again to occurring walks and he is put again on the burden.

‘He definitely loved himself at Christmas, even tucking into some turkey which I am positive was rather a lot nicer than seaweed.

Shadow, pictured when he was found, underwent surgical procedure at a vets to take away sticks, stones and dried seaweed from his abdomen and had an operation to fix a leg he broke within the fall

Shadow, a Shar Pei, survived by consuming seaweed and sucking the moisture from sticks and stones following his slip from Falcon Hill Beacon in Eype, Dorset final month

‘I feel he is overdone it becuase he weighs 55lbs now, which is greater than earlier than he went lacking!

‘It is simply unimaginable to have him with us, an actual Christmas blessing. He means a lot to the entire household and our three sons who have gotten their finest pal again. It was an absolute miracle he survived.’

Mrs Whiting mentioned it was the pooch’s first ‘massive clifftop stroll’ and he noticed a sheep earlier than slipping his harness.

She and her husband chased after him however he had ‘vanished’. The devastated couple regarded for him all day and the following.

‘After so lengthy, we had given up hope of ever seeing him once more,’ Mrs Whiting mentioned. ‘It was heartbreaking.

The hound, pictured earlier than he disappeared, needed to endure a punishing stint alone on the cliff

Amber Whiting, the heartbroken proprietor who launched a string of determined appeals, had given up hope of seeing her beloved pooch once more and feared him to have perished on the rocks

‘After I acquired the decision he had been discovered I burst into tears. I believed he’d died or been stolen.

‘When my husband first noticed him he was in such a sorry state he did not assume it was him, he regarded so poorly.

‘He survived by consuming something he may as he is had stones, sticks and dried seaweed faraway from his abdomen.

‘We have taken him again to the seaside and we have purchased an additional safe harness so he cannot make one other run for it!’